Yonsei University to hold additional essay test amid question leak controversy

One of the test takers of Yonsei University's essay exam holds a one-person protest in front of the main gate of Yonsei University in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 4. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Education approved Yonsei University's plan to conduct an additional essay test for natural sciences applicants after the original exam -- part of the 2025 admissions cycle -- was marred by a leaked question. The decision aims to resolve ongoing legal disputes over the leak and stabilize the university’s admissions process.

The additional test, scheduled for December 8, comes in response to a court ruling that suspended the results of the original exam after proctors at one test site mistakenly distributed and then retracted test papers more than an hour before the exam was due to start, leading to allegations of a leaked question. Some test takers filed lawsuits claiming the incident compromised the fairness of the exam, resulting in a temporary injunction on the university's admissions process.

Yonsei University apologized for the delay in addressing the issue. “We deeply regret the situation and extend our apologies to test takers, parents and others affected by this controversy,” the university stated. While Yonsei sought to defend the original test through legal proceedings, it acknowledged that obtaining a court ruling before critical admissions deadlines would be unfeasible.

The university plans to allow all candidates who took the initial natural sciences essay exam to participate in the additional test. The original exam’s 261 successful candidates will retain their status, while up to 261 new candidates will be selected through the additional test, effectively doubling the number of admissions via the essay component this year.

This decision has drawn scrutiny as it represents an unprecedented case of a university's procedural error leading to over-admission. According to the Ministry of Education, Yonsei will be required to offset the additional admissions by reducing its intake by a corresponding number in 2027, as stipulated by university entrance guidelines.

Eyes are also on whether the government will impose penalties on Yonsei, which participates in a government-funded initiative that supports universities’ entrance examination processes.

The additional test is expected to resolve legal and procedural uncertainties before the December 13 deadline for announcing initial admission results and the December 26 deadline for additional admissions.