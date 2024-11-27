Ador calls for Belift Lab’s ‘sincerity’ in Hanni workplace harassment case

NewJeans' agency Ador, on Wednesday, called on its sister company Belift Lab to demonstrate a sincere and respectful approach to the recent workplace harassment allegations involving member Hanni.

The demand came just one day before the deadline for NewJeans’ ultimatum that Ador “rectify all major contract violations within 14 days” or they will terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency. Among the conditions listed in NewJeans’ certification of contents sent on Nov. 13 was a formal apology from the manager of Illit, a rookie girl group under Belift Lab.

“On Oct. 7, 2024, Belift Lab released a statement through their official website and X account addressing the controversy surrounding a manager’s alleged ‘ignore’ remark. In response, Ador has taken a cautious stance to avoid unnecessary disputes involving its artists. However, as the controversy continues, we feel compelled to clarify our position,” Ador stated.