Ador calls for Belift Lab’s ‘sincerity’ in Hanni workplace harassment case

Ador calls for Belift Lab’s ‘sincerity’ in Hanni workplace harassment caseBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 17:28
NewJeans' agency Ador, on Wednesday, called on its sister company Belift Lab to demonstrate a sincere and respectful approach to the recent workplace harassment allegations involving member Hanni.
The demand came just one day before the deadline for NewJeans’ ultimatum that Ador “rectify all major contract violations within 14 days” or they will terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency. Among the conditions listed in NewJeans’ certification of contents sent on Nov. 13 was a formal apology from the manager of Illit, a rookie girl group under Belift Lab.
“On Oct. 7, 2024, Belift Lab released a statement through their official website and X account addressing the controversy surrounding a manager’s alleged ‘ignore’ remark. In response, Ador has taken a cautious stance to avoid unnecessary disputes involving its artists. However, as the controversy continues, we feel compelled to clarify our position,” Ador stated.
“Hanni distinctly recalls that on May 27, 2024, a Belift Lab staff member made a remark to the effect of ‘ignore’ or ‘just pass by,’ directed at her. Expecting Hanni to recall every detail of a brief incident to validate her experience imposes an unduly harsh standard on the victim,” the agency said.
The agency reaffirmed its trust in Hanni’s account and expressed regret over the distress she endured.
“We urge Belift Lab to approach Hanni’s experience with due seriousness and mutual respect. We also request that they adopt a sincere attitude to prevent further unnecessary controversies involving Ador’s artists,” the statement added.
The case traces back to May when Hanni alleged that an Illit manager dismissed her greeting and instructed Illit members to ignore her at Hybe’s headquarters. The incident gained traction last month when Hanni testified about her experience during a National Assembly audit. While Hanni’s account has drawn widespread attention, Belift Lab has consistently denied her claims.
