[Photo News] Aged to perfection

[Photo News] Aged to perfectionBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 17:16
(From left) Frantz Hotton, CEO and president of Pernod Ricard Korea, Sandy Hyslop; Ballantine’s master blender; and Miguel Pascual, marketing director of Pernod Ricard Korea, pose during the launching event of Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection – The Waiting, the latest release from the iconic Scotch whisky brand, in Seoul on Wednesday. (Pernod Ricard Korea)
Korea Herald
