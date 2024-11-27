[Photo News] Aged to perfection

(From left) Frantz Hotton, CEO and president of Pernod Ricard Korea, Sandy Hyslop; Ballantine’s master blender; and Miguel Pascual, marketing director of Pernod Ricard Korea, pose during the launching event of Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection – The Waiting, the latest release from the iconic Scotch whisky brand, in Seoul on Wednesday. (Pernod Ricard Korea)