    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies

    Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform

    Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul

    [Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

    [Health and care] Getting cancer young: Why cancer isn’t just an older person’s battle

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial

    UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook

    K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions

    Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico

[Photo News] Aged to perfection

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 17:16

(From left) Frantz Hotton, CEO and president of Pernod Ricard Korea, Sandy Hyslop; Ballantine’s master blender; and Miguel Pascual, marketing director of Pernod Ricard Korea, pose during the launching event of Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection – The Waiting, the latest release from the iconic Scotch whisky brand, in Seoul on Wednesday. (Pernod Ricard Korea)

