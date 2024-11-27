[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids add dates to world tour

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids confirmed that it will perform two more times in the US for its ongoing international tour dominATE, label JYP Entertainment said Wednesday. The decision comes after tickets for its concerts, in Los Angeles and New York, sold out as soon as they became available last week. The tour now will be held across 32 regions and will be made up of 44 live shows in total. The eight members will carry on with their tour in Macao on Friday and visit four more cities in Asia until January next year, before resuming the tour in 20 more cities in Latin and North America, as well as Europe. On Dec. 13, the band will drop mixtape “Hop.” The day before the album release, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony will be held. Stray Kids clinched four nominations: top duo/group and top global K-pop artist as well as two albums for top K-pop album. Red Velvet’s Irene tops iTunes chart in 21 regions with 1st solo album

Irene of Red Velvet's first solo album topped iTunes albums charts in 21 regions, SM Entertainment said Wednesday. EP “Like A Flower” came out Tuesday and sold more than 250,000 copies on the day of release. The album is fronted by a pop dance tune of the same title and also includes “Ka-Ching” and “I Feel Pretty,” which many fans have been awaiting to be published officially. She is the fourth member of the quintet to bring out a solo endeavor and did so 10 years since she debuted as the leader of the group. Separately, Red Velvet released EP “Cosmic” and reissue of the mini album in June and August, respectively, and ran a pop-up store named after the EP until last week, which also marked the 10th anniversary of its debut. Le Sserafim earns 5th platinum certification in Japan

Le Sserafim went platinum for the fifth time in Japan as “Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife” garnered 100 million streams in the country, said agency Source Music Wednesday citing the Recording Industry Association of Japan. The single passed the milestone in October, and follows “Fearless,” “Antifragile,” “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers)” and “Perfect Night” in doing so. The group is set to put out third single in Japan “Crazy – Japanese ver. – ” on Dec. 11. B-side track from the single album “Star Signs” was dropped in advance and is used as the theme song for a major shopping complex’s year-end campaign. In the meantime, “Crazy,” the focus track from the same-titled fourth EP, extended its stay on Billboard’s Global excl. US chart to 12 weeks, sitting at No. 193. The song hit its Hot 100 chart at No. 76 in September and stayed for another week, making Le Sserafim the only K-pop girl group to do so this year. Blackpink’s Jennie hits 100m views with ‘Mantra’ music video

