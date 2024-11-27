Home

[Herald Gallery] Thirty-Three Blooms

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 16:23

"Thirty-Three Blooms" by Hwang Do-you (Acrylic on canvas, 193.9×130.3 cm, 2024)

The "Thirty-Three Blooms" solo exhibition by artist Hwang Do-you (born 1987) is on display at Art Side Gallery in Jongno-gu, Seoul, until Dec. 28. This exhibition delves into abstract floral forms through simple brushstrokes and vivid colors, featuring approximately 10 works that reflect the artist's distinctive sense of flatness. Hwang conveys floral forms through areas of color and rhythm, emphasizing the purity and autonomy of painting. Notably, the exhibition showcases works created in "a single stroke," highlighting the unique textures of paint layers and the artist's refined sensibility.

Provided by HERALD AUCTION

