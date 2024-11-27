Seoul shares close lower on US tariff uncertainties

Most Popular
-
1
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
-
2
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
3
Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul
-
4
[Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'
-
5
Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
-
6
[Health and care] Getting cancer young: Why cancer isn’t just an older person’s battle
-
7
Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
-
8
UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook
-
9
K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions
-
10
Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico
Seoul shares close lower on US tariff uncertaintiesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 16:02
South Korean stocks closed lower Wednesday as investors offloaded semiconductor shares amid concerns that the incoming US administration may scrap subsidies for chipmakers. The local currency rose against the US dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 17.3 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 2,503.06.
Trade volume was moderate at 406.3 million shares worth 8.4 trillion won (US$6 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 516 to 372.
Major tech shares lost ground after a senior official from the incoming Donald Trump administration stated in a social media post that it is "highly inappropriate" for the incumbent government to expedite efforts to distribute subsidies to chipmakers ahead of the transition.
"Due to the customs-related issues sparked by Trump, carmakers and chipmakers traded bearish on Wall Street, weighing down the market. But such issues were already reflected in the market to some extent," said Han Ji-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co.
Foreigners sold a net 368.4 billion won, while institutions bought a net 292 billion won. Individuals offloaded a net 28 billion won.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics plunged 3.43 percent to 56,300 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 4.97 percent to 168,300 won.
Carmakers closed bearish as well, with Hyundai Motors falling 1.12 percent to 221,000 won, and its sister company Kia losing 3.08 percent to 94,300 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis decreased 1.2 percent to 246,000 won.
Leading oil refiner SK Innovation decreased 2.86 percent to 115,500 won, and S-Oil also slipped 2.86 percent to 115,500 won.
Online search engine giant Naver added 3.78 percent to 203,000 won, and Kakao gained 3.65 percent to 38,350 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,397 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 1.2 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul blanketed by heaviest November snow on record
-
Samsung Electronics overhauls management team for chips
-
How $70 funeral wreaths became symbol of protest in S. Korea