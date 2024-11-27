Trump presidency could be opportunity for Korea as arms exporter: minister

Most Popular
-
1
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
-
2
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
3
Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul
-
4
[Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'
-
5
Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
-
6
[Health and care] Getting cancer young: Why cancer isn’t just an older person’s battle
-
7
Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
-
8
UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook
-
9
K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions
-
10
Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico
Trump presidency could be opportunity for Korea as arms exporter: ministerBy Kim Arin
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 15:03
GWACHEON, Gyeonggi Province -- South Korea’s defense acquisition minister said the upcoming US administration under returning President Donald Trump could be an opportunity for the country’s defense industry.
Seok Jong-gun, who heads the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in charge of arms exports, told reporters Tuesday that Trump decreasing support to US allies could open up a new market for South Korean defense companies to explore.
The minister said he sees Trump presidency as “both a challenge and an opportunity.”
“Suppose Trump asks allies to take care of their own defense. NATO may need to make up for the gap left by the US reducing support, and our defense industry could very well be one of the favored candidates as arms supplies,” the minister said.
On Trump and his allies proposing to freeze or end the war in Ukraine, Seok said he did not think that would necessarily lead to a fall in demand for South Korean weapons.
“Wars break out all the time, as we have seen with what happened to Ukraine. The need for weapons and military supplies could continue to grow for some time,” he explained.
The minister noted Trump’s remarks on possibly expanding cooperation with South Korea in shipbuilding during a congratulatory phone call from President Yoon Suk Yeol soon after his re-election.
The US president-elect was quoted as telling Yoon he was aware of South Korean expertise in shipbuilding and naval construction capabilities.
The minister said Trump was likely to want South Korean defense companies to base their production facilities in the US. “That could be risky for the company if the US administration changes,” he added.
“Our shipbuilders stand out among competitors to fare well in export markets,” he said.
Seok served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s chief directorate of strategy and plans before he was appointed head of the defense industry agency in February.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul blanketed by heaviest November snow on record
-
Samsung Electronics overhauls management team for chips
-
How $70 funeral wreaths became symbol of protest in S. Korea