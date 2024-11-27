Korea to ease visa rules for skilled foreign workers

The South Korean government will ease visa requirements for skilled workers, and partially lift hiring limits for foreign national workers in the construction industry, according to the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday.

Under what it has dubbed its “New Immigration Policy,” industries can propose bringing in foreign workers for specific needs, with requests assessed by government ministries and a committee of experts deciding on adjustments like workforce quotas.

Changes will be made to the Korean language requirement need to obtain the skilled worker E-7-4 visa, a points-based visa that allows for a three-year stay and unlimited renewals.

Previously, foreign workers in Korea for over five years on nonprofessional E-9 or visiting work H-2 visas needed to meet Korean language requirements before applying for the E-7-4 skilled worker visa.

But as many foreign workers had difficulties obtaining the E-7-4 visa due to lacking the time to meet the Korean language requirement while working, the Justice Ministry will allow them to receive the visa first and then meet the Korean language requirement within two years, until the end of 2026.

However, if the requirement is not met within two years after converting to the E-7-4 visa, an extension will only be granted for six months.

Specifically for the construction industry, the Ministry of Justice plans to increase the number of skilled workers of foreign nationality that companies can hire. Previously, hiring was limited to 0.1 workers per 100 million won ($71,500) of annual project value. Now, with a new construction capability assessment, companies can hire up to 0.4 workers per 100 million won.