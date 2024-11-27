Koreans to get Mobile ID cards from Dec. 27

Citizens will be able to issue a mobile ID card, allowing them to conveniently verify their identity using their smartphones without the need for a physical card.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that starting Dec. 27, citizens aged 17 or older who already hold a national ID card can apply for a mobile resident registration card, a digital initiative for the first time in 56 years since the system was in place.

Citizens will have two options to apply for a mobile ID card. The first option requires visiting a local civic center, where users can scan a one-time QR code to activate their mobile ID. While this option provides immediate issuance, reissuing the ID on a new phone will require another visit to the civic center.

The second option is more seamless, but involves the use of a new physical ID card embedded with an integrated circuit chip. By tapping the IC chip-enabled ID card on their smartphone, users can issue their mobile ID without visiting a civic center. If users need to switch devices, the mobile ID can be reissued remotely, provided they retain their IC chip-embedded ID card.

Each mobile ID will be tied to a single device registered under the individual’s name and must be reissued every three years to stay updated with the latest security features. In cases of phone loss, citizens can suspend their mobile ID by visiting a civic center, contacting a dedicated call center, or using the Mobile ID Nuri House website.