[Photo News] French alliance

The Grand Koleos E-Tech Hybrid, Renault Korea's latest sports utility vehicle, has been selected as the official vehicle of the Embassy of France in Korea, the French auto brand announced Wednesday. The hybrid SUV has seen a surge in sales as the model sold 5,385 vehicles in October to take up around a 30 percent market share here. Philippe Bertoux, French Ambassador to Korea, said that the vehicle, which is produced at Renault Korea's Busan plant, demonstrates the highest level that both Korea and France can create together. (Renault Korea)