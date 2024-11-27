[Herald Review] Aladdin: The Korean Genie is out of the bottle in magical adaptation

Park Kang-hyun (left) as Aladdin and Min Kyung-a as Jasmine in the musical "Aladdin" (S&CO) Park Kang-hyun (left) as Aladdin and Min Kyung-a as Jasmine in the musical "Aladdin" (S&CO)

The Genie is out of the bottle in Korea, a decade after the hit musical "Aladdin" hit Broadway. The Korean edition of "Aladdin," which debuted on Friday, delivers a winning combination of Disney’s beloved story and tunes, standout performances by Korea’s top actors, and humor that resonates with local audiences. The role of the Genie is shared by three actors: Jung Sung-hwa, Kang Hong-seok and Jeong Won-yeong. Aladdin is played by Kim Jun-su, Park Kang-hyun -- known for his roles in "Hadestown" and "The Man Who Laughs" -- and Seo Kyung-soo of "Kinky Boots" and "Death Note," who will join next month following recovery from a leg injury. Jasmine is portrayed by model and actress Lee Sun-kyung and two musical stage actors, Min Kyung-ah and Choi Ji-hye. For Friday’s opening performance, Jung, Kim and Lee took the stage.

Jung Sung-hwa as the Genie and Park Kang-hyun as Aladdin in the musical "Aladdin" (S&CO) Jung Sung-hwa as the Genie and Park Kang-hyun as Aladdin in the musical "Aladdin" (S&CO)

Jung, celebrated for his roles in “Hero,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and other films, delivered an unforgettable portrayal of the Genie, cementing the character as one of his signature roles. It's the Genie who keeps the audience laughing with his sharp comedic timing and witty lines. Kim Jun-su, renowned for his charismatic portrayals in “Death Note,” “Dracula” and “Xcalibur,” showcased a different side as the lovable underdog Aladdin, with his radiant smile and shy awkwardness around Jasmine. His background as a K-pop singer and dancer shone through in the musical’s energetic dance and action scenes. Making her musical stage debut in “Aladdin,” Lee, a model and actress, perfectly embodied Jasmine's image. However, her singing still needs refinement to suit the demands of the stage. The iconic "A Whole New World," performed by Kim and Lee on the floating carpet, captivated the audience, who marveled at this special effects achievement. Yet, as a song that has been performed by countless singers worldwide, the performance would benefit from stronger vocal delivery.

Kim Jun-su as Aladdin (third from left) (S&CO) Kim Jun-su as Aladdin (third from left) (S&CO)

What truly shines throughout the production is its humor, cleverly tailored to the Korean audience. The audience was in constant laughter thanks to the Genie’s localized comedy. He references the viral tagline "grill it evenly" from the Netflix series "Culinary Class War" and alludes to Rose and Bruno Mars’ hit song APT. When Aladdin asks, “Where did you come from?” the Genie quips, “Exit 3, Jamsil Station,” a subway stop near the theater. In another scene, the Genie pulls out a smartphone and starts livestreaming, leaving the audience in stitches. When the Genie explains the rules about the three wishes, he tells Aladdin he could, for example, grant a wish to live in the famous Signiel Seoul, a luxury residence building that's 123 stories tall, but it would have no elevators. Needless to say, the creative team behind the original “Aladdin” is a winning combination, bringing together Alan Menken’s iconic music, Chad Beguelin’s sharp adaptation, and Casey Nicholaw’s dynamic direction and choreography. To create the costumes, 2,000 fabrics were imported from nine countries, including Morocco, Turkey and India. Some costumes are adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals, making them sparkle brilliantly. The production's primary drawback lies in its ticketing: both the pricing and the challenge of securing seats. The ticket prices range from 90,000 won ($65) to 190,000 won. Since the pandemic, average ticket prices have risen industry-wide, and "Aladdin" is at the higher end of this spectrum. Although it remains one of the rare musicals that captivates adults and children alike, its pricing might pose a challenge for family audiences. Additionally, tickets are sold out until early February. However, the second round of ticket sales, for performances from Feb. 4 to Mar. 3, is set to open on Dec. 5. After running in Seoul until June next year, the production will move to Dream Theater in Busan in July although the exact duration has not yet been decided.