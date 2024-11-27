Dogs subject to perpetual abuse at 'dog kindergarten'

The owner of a training facility for pet dogs is being investigated following accusations of repeated animal abuse believed to have occurred at his facility, local police said recently.

Officials at Yangju Police Station in Gyeonggi Province said a man in his 30s, surnamed Lee, is under investigation for animal abuse allegedly conducted by him and employees at a "dog kindergarten" run by Lee.

Dog kindergartens are a type of training facility that offer socialization training for pet dogs. Often employing experts, such as certified dog trainers and dog groomers, they tend to focus not only on training but on the overall care of dogs as well.

This particular center, however, was found to have physically abused dogs on multiple occasions. Surveillance footage showed one employee lifting a dog by the neck and slamming it to the floor, while a photo revealed by one of the dog owners shows a shock collar that center employees put on the dog.

Thought the owner claimed that she had never consented to the collar or other forms of discipline, the center claimed that their actions were consented to and were proper disciplinary actions for the dog. An employee of the facility said they were even taught to beat dogs after a first instance of excessive barking.

The dog training facility in question has currently ceased operations.

South Korea's Animal Protection Act states that those found guilty of animal abuse shall be punished by up to two years in prison or 20 million won ($14,300) fine.