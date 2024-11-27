27 couples paired at Seoul’s matchmaking event

Most Popular
27 couples paired at Seoul’s matchmaking eventBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 14:06
More than half of the participants at the matchmaking program organized by the Seoul city government were paired up, officials said Wednesday.
Among the 100 unmarried men and women who participated in the event Saturday on Sebitseom, a floating island on the Han River, 27 couples emerged, achieving a 54 percent matching rate.
Picked from a competitive pool with a 33-to-1 applicant success ratio, the 100 attendees took part in a variety of activities, including relationship coaching, yacht rides on the river, games, one-on-one conversations and a cocktail date.
The event’s popularity is largely attributed to its thorough participant verification process. Applicants were required to submit documents to check residency, employment and single status. Officials also conducted criminal background checks for any history of sexual offenses.
At the event, participants handed in their top three choices for prospective partners and only those who matched were notified of the results Sunday.
The 27 couples received a date package worth 300,000 won, including meal and cultural experience vouchers to help them spend time getting to know each other.
According to a survey conducted after the event, 84 percent of attendees said they were satisfied with the program, citing the programs offered and opportunities to talk with diverse participants.
