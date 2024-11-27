'Squid Game 2' main trailer shows unseen footage, new game venue

With just a month to go until the highly anticipated release of Netflix's "Squid Game 2," a stunning new game venue has been revealed -- an unexpected yet striking addition to the show’s roster of deadly arenas: a Ferris wheel.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the main trailer for "Squid Game 2" on its official YouTube channel. The 108-second video showcases never-before-seen footage, including a haunting glimpse of the Ferris wheel, which is seen bloodstained, as contestants scramble desperately to survive.

The trailer begins with new characters receiving invitations marked with the game's iconic circle, triangle and square symbols. Ki-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the protagonist of the first season and the sole survivor of the 33rd Squid Game, appears in a mysterious limousine, where he encounters the ominous voice of the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Declaring, "Put me back in the game," Ki-hun voluntarily returns to the brutal competition he barely escaped last time.

The conflict intensifies as Ki-hun boldly declares, "I'm trying to put an end to this game," putting him at odds with the Front Man, who counters ominously, "The game will not end unless the world changes." Their clash of ideologies hints at a gripping confrontation between them.