'Squid Game 2' main trailer shows unseen footage, new game venue

'Squid Game 2' main trailer shows unseen footage, new game venueBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 12:40
With just a month to go until the highly anticipated release of Netflix's "Squid Game 2," a stunning new game venue has been revealed -- an unexpected yet striking addition to the show’s roster of deadly arenas: a Ferris wheel.
On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the main trailer for "Squid Game 2" on its official YouTube channel. The 108-second video showcases never-before-seen footage, including a haunting glimpse of the Ferris wheel, which is seen bloodstained, as contestants scramble desperately to survive.
The trailer begins with new characters receiving invitations marked with the game's iconic circle, triangle and square symbols. Ki-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the protagonist of the first season and the sole survivor of the 33rd Squid Game, appears in a mysterious limousine, where he encounters the ominous voice of the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Declaring, "Put me back in the game," Ki-hun voluntarily returns to the brutal competition he barely escaped last time.
The conflict intensifies as Ki-hun boldly declares, "I'm trying to put an end to this game," putting him at odds with the Front Man, who counters ominously, "The game will not end unless the world changes." Their clash of ideologies hints at a gripping confrontation between them.
The trailer also features new scenes, including new cast members Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young receiving their invitations, and Ki-hun rallying participants to rebel against the creators of the death games. Familiar horrors return as well, including the chilling Young-hee doll, which ruthlessly eliminates contestants who dare to move during the notorious motion-sensing game.
Anticipation for the sequel has been further stoked by revelations from the teaser released on Sept. 20. Slowing the teaser to 0.25x speed, Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, could be spotted disguised in the same uniform as the other participants and blending in within the dormitory.
"Squid Game 2" is set to premiere on Dec. 26 on Netflix and will be accompanied by a series of promotional events. They will include a press conference and a world premiere event at Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Dec. 9. According to Netflix, the world premiere event includes a photo session, a performance by dance crew One Million and a fan event where attendees can watch the first episode.
