[From the Scene] Inside K-food-themed CU convenience store in Myeong-dong

Located in the bustling shopping district of Myeong-dong, central Seoul, a newly opened CU convenience store offers a curated selection of popular K-foods -- snacks, drinks and ready-to-eat meals -- primarily aimed at attracting international tourists interested in Korean culture.

BGF Retail, the operator of CU convenience stores, introduced this branch, on Nov. 20, as the fourth in its series of themed stores. The new store builds on previous "library" themes focused on ramyeon, snacks or K-pop products. In particular, its strategic location near exit 8 of Myeong-dong Station on Seoul Metro Line 4 allows it to blend seamlessly with the vibrant shopping atmosphere of Myeong-dong, one of Seoul’s busiest tourist destinations.

At the entrance, local food company Binggrae's banana-flavored milk is prominently featured, reflecting its popularity among international customers, as evidenced by payment records. The seasonal chestnut tiramisu by Chef Kwon Sung-jun also has its own section, gaining attention after the chef introduced the dessert during a convenience store product challenge on Netflix's recent hit show, "Culinary Class Wars."

Andrew Putra, 30, from Indonesia, expressed his excitement at discovering the chestnut tiramisu featured on the show. "After watching 'Culinary Class Wars' on Netflix, I really wanted to try some of the dishes from the show. When I saw the chestnut tiramisu from Chef Kwon Sung-jun here, I had to buy it. It's a genuine local item that I think I can only find here in Korea," he said. "I’ve visited many convenience stores in Korea, but this one is definitely more unique."