[From the Scene] Inside K-food-themed CU convenience store in Myeong-dong

[From the Scene] Inside K-food-themed CU convenience store in Myeong-dongBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 12:34
Located in the bustling shopping district of Myeong-dong, central Seoul, a newly opened CU convenience store offers a curated selection of popular K-foods -- snacks, drinks and ready-to-eat meals -- primarily aimed at attracting international tourists interested in Korean culture.
BGF Retail, the operator of CU convenience stores, introduced this branch, on Nov. 20, as the fourth in its series of themed stores. The new store builds on previous "library" themes focused on ramyeon, snacks or K-pop products. In particular, its strategic location near exit 8 of Myeong-dong Station on Seoul Metro Line 4 allows it to blend seamlessly with the vibrant shopping atmosphere of Myeong-dong, one of Seoul’s busiest tourist destinations.
At the entrance, local food company Binggrae's banana-flavored milk is prominently featured, reflecting its popularity among international customers, as evidenced by payment records. The seasonal chestnut tiramisu by Chef Kwon Sung-jun also has its own section, gaining attention after the chef introduced the dessert during a convenience store product challenge on Netflix's recent hit show, "Culinary Class Wars."
Andrew Putra, 30, from Indonesia, expressed his excitement at discovering the chestnut tiramisu featured on the show. "After watching 'Culinary Class Wars' on Netflix, I really wanted to try some of the dishes from the show. When I saw the chestnut tiramisu from Chef Kwon Sung-jun here, I had to buy it. It's a genuine local item that I think I can only find here in Korea," he said. "I’ve visited many convenience stores in Korea, but this one is definitely more unique."
Inside, the store shelves are packed with a wide range of Korean snacks, health products and beauty goods, creating an experience that goes beyond typical convenience stores. Eye-catching displays, mini souvenir items and colorful decorations further contribute to the lively atmosphere. One standout feature is the specialized "ramyeon zone," offering 40 varieties of Korean ramyeon and cup-shaped tasting tables where customers can prepare and enjoy meals using in-store cooking machines.
"I thought convenience stores in Japan were quite developed, but being able to cook ramen directly in-store feels like a uniquely Korean experience," said Yuna Yukara, 26, who was visiting from Japan with her younger sister. "It’s fun to see so many Korean foods all in one place."
To cater to international visitors, the store offers multilingual support with product labels and guides in English, Mandarin Chinese and Japanese. Kiosks for purchasing prepaid cards and exchanging currency are also available.
BGF Retail’s head of store development, Hwang Hwan-jo, highlighted the growing appeal of Korean convenience stores as must-visit spots for tourists. "We hope to continue providing a unique and enjoyable experience for both domestic and international customers through differentiated stores that embody the charm and uniqueness of Korea," Hwang said.
BGF Retail currently operates CU convenience stores in Mongolia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan, having entered the Mongolian market in 2018, Malaysia in 2021 and Kazakhstan earlier this year. As of late May, CU has 395 stores in Mongolia, 143 in Malaysia and five in Kazakhstan.
