Maisan trails among popular destinations to close for winter

After an unusually warm fall season, the first snow of the winter arrived in most parts of the country Wednesday. With the arrival of winter, many of South Korea's popular tourist destinations are scheduled to go on a long winter break, closing down for the season.

Jinan, a rural county in North Jeolla Province, announced Tuesday the closure of the mountain trail for its iconic Maisan starting Wednesday.

The 600-meter-long walking trail that stretches from Guardians Gate to Ammai Peak and the 900-meter course from Bongdu Peak to Ammai Peak will be closed for visitor safety.

While the trail will reopen in March 2025, the exact date is yet to be decided.

Allbbam Saturday Night Market, a nighttime tourist attraction in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, will remain closed until March next year.

Meanwhile, Geochang’s Gajo Foot Bath Center -- a family-friendly, spa-themed travel spot in South Gyeongsang Province -- will be closed from December to February for maintenance and safety inspection.

The foot bath center will be open until Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.