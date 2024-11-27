US Ambassador Goldberg to leave Seoul, retiring next January

United States Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg speaks during a fireside chat held as part of the US-South Korea-Japan Trilateral Global Youth Summit 2024 in Busan in July. (US Embassy in Seoul)

Philip Goldberg, the United States ambassador to South Korea, will step down from his post in Seoul next January, concurrently closing the chapter on his diplomatic career, according to a diplomatic source.

Goldberg’s departure, concluding more than 3 1/2 decades of service with the US Foreign Service, is set to align with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Goldberg officially began his tenure as US ambassador to South Korea in July 2022, ending an 18-month vacancy in the role following the resignation of his predecessor, Harry Harris, in January 2021. Harris stepped down upon the inauguration of the Biden administration.

"His distinguished career includes 2.5 years of service in the Republic of Korea, strengthening bilateral ties between the allies and working to enhance trilateral relations with Japan," the unnamed diplomatic source said in a written statement.

Goldberg served as the only US ambassador to South Korea during the entirety of the Biden administration.

During his tenure in Seoul, Goldberg has frequently demonstrated his appreciation for Korea's cultural heritage and history, notably by championing Hanbok, the nation’s traditional attire, through posts to his official account on social media platform X.

The ambassador has also participated in kimchi-making events on multiple occasions, describing the dish as a personal favorite and underscoring Korea’s status as its birthplace.

Another example of Goldberg’s engagement with Korean culture was during Hangeul Day, a national holiday celebrated on October 9 to honor the Korean alphabet, when he proudly showcased his Korean handwriting skills.

Goldberg, a distinguished diplomat with the personal rank of Career Ambassador --- the highest honor in the US Foreign Service -- brings a wealth of experience to his role. His illustrious career includes serving as US ambassador to Bolivia, Colombia, and the Philippines, as well as Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Intelligence and Research. Notably, from 2009 to 2010, he led efforts as the US coordinator for the implementation of United Nations sanctions on North Korea.

Following Goldberg's departure, Joy Sakurai, the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul, is expected to temporarily assume the duties of the ambassador.