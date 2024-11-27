[Korea Quiz] Mature tastes

Find the answer at the bottom.

"Jang" is a traditional Korean fermented condiment made from soybeans, essential in many Korean dishes. It is a broad term for a variety of soybean-based sources, including "doenjang" (soybean paste), "ganjang" (soy sauce), and "gochujang" (red pepper paste).

The process of making jang begins with boiling soybeans and mashing them into bricks called “meju.” After fermenting the meju and aging it in brine, the salted liquid that forms becomes ganjang, while the remaining solid chunks become doenjang. Both are used in a variety of traditional Korean dishes, such as doenjang jjigae (soybean paste stew) and bulgogi (soy-sauced meat).

Due to its fundamental role in Korean cuisine, the practice of making jang has long been an essential tradition in Korean households, passed down through generations. Alongside kimchi-making, it is one of the most important annual family events, with each household following its own unique methods.

Jang was not only made in common households but also in royal courts, where there were dedicated storage spaces and court ladies specifically tasked with managing the jang.

The importance of jang as a symbol of family tradition and identity is evident in several Korean sayings. One such example is, "When a household falls apart, the taste of Jang changes first.”

Designated as a national intangible cultural property in Korea, the tradition of jang-making is poised to be included on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list next month, when the UN body's intergovernmental committee convenes from Dec. 2-7 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

