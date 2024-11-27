Prosecutors raid ruling party headquarters over influence-peddling scandal

A file photo of the logo of the Prosecution Service (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party as part of an investigation into an influence-peddling scandal linked to the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.

Prosecutors sought to confiscate materials related to the party's nomination of candidates for the 2022 elections but were unable to do so as the relevant office is located in a separate building within the National Assembly compound, according to PPP officials.

Authorities are currently working to gain authorization to enter the Assembly compound.

The investigation centers on allegations that Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, received approximately 76 million won ($54,400) from former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun in exchange for assisting her nomination for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.

The case has drawn significant attention amid allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee were involved in the nomination process. (Yonhap)