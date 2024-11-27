Prosecutors raid ruling party headquarters over influence-peddling scandal

Most Popular
-
1
Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
-
2
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
-
3
Seoul city opens emergency care centers
-
4
Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
-
5
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
6
[Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'
-
7
[Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
-
8
Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
-
9
[Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
-
10
Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
Prosecutors raid ruling party headquarters over influence-peddling scandalBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 11:11
Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party as part of an investigation into an influence-peddling scandal linked to the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.
Prosecutors sought to confiscate materials related to the party's nomination of candidates for the 2022 elections but were unable to do so as the relevant office is located in a separate building within the National Assembly compound, according to PPP officials.
Authorities are currently working to gain authorization to enter the Assembly compound.
The investigation centers on allegations that Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, received approximately 76 million won ($54,400) from former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun in exchange for assisting her nomination for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.
The case has drawn significant attention amid allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee were involved in the nomination process. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Heavy snow hits greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province
-
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
NK may officially declare troop deployments to Russia: Seoul