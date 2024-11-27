US Ambassador to S. Korea Goldberg to retire from foreign service in January: source

US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg delivers a speech at an event commemorating the US Independence Day at a hotel in Seoul, in this July 3. (Yonhap)

US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg will retire and depart Seoul in January, a diplomatic source said Wednesday, concluding 35 years of distinguished service, including a 2 1/2-year tenure in Seoul.

Goldberg, a career ambassador — the highest rank in the US foreign service — assumed office in Seoul in July 2022, 1 1/2 years after his predecessor, Harry Harris, departed in time for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"US Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip S. Goldberg will retire from the foreign service and depart Seoul in January after more than 3 1/2 decades of extraordinary service to the United States," the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.

"His distinguished career includes 2 1/2 years of service in the Republic of Korea, strengthening bilateral ties between these allies and working to enhance trilateral relations with Japan," the source added.

After his retirement, Joy Sakurai, the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul, is expected to serve as charge d'affaires. His replacement is likely to be selected after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

During his tenure in Korea, Goldberg was actively involved in efforts to deepen and broaden the bilateral alliance between Seoul and Washington and to enhance trilateral cooperation with Japan to address shared challenges, including North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.

Goldberg previously served as ambassador to Colombia, the Philippines, and Bolivia, as well as assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research.

He also worked as the coordinator for the Implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1874 on North Korea from 2009 to 2010, gaining expertise on the regime while overseeing sanctions enforcement following North Korea's second underground nuclear test in 2009.

The ambassador holds a Bachelor of Science degree magna cum laude in journalism from Boston University. (Yonhap)