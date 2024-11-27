SM's first British boy band dearALICE gears up for global launch

Most Popular
SM's first British boy band dearALICE gears up for global launchBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 10:46
SM Entertainment's first British boy group, dearALICE, is set to debut later this year through a collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and the American music label gamma., the company said Wednesday.
According to SM, the three companies have entered a strategic partnership to support the group's global launch and its music activities, and the initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to expand its global intellectual property portfolio.
SM emphasized its commitment to introducing the group to international audiences and providing it with opportunities to thrive on the global stage.
The five-member group -- Blaise Noon, James Sharp, Oliver (Olly) Quinn, Dexter Greenwood and Reese Carter -- was formed through a process documented in the BBC One series "Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience," which aired this summer. (Yonhap)
