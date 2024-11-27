Top diplomats of S. Korea, G7 members voice concerns over NK troop deployment to Russia

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) shakes hands with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly during their talks in Fiuggi, Italy, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' gathering of the Group of Seven advanced nations. (Seoul's foreign ministry)

The top diplomats of South Korea, Canada, France, and Italy have voiced concerns over the threat posed by North Korea's troop deployment to Russia in its war with Ukraine, pledging to work together for a concerted response, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his counterparts from Canada, France, and Italy raised the issue during separate talks held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, according to the ministry.

South Korea and the United States have reported that North Korea has sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine, with some already engaging in combat in Russia's western Kursk border region.

In a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on Tuesday, Cho shared updates and concerns regarding the troop deployment. He explained South Korea's plan to take "effective, phased" measures in response to the security threats posed by "illegal" military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Joly pledged to continue working closely with South Korea, emphasizing that addressing the issue is crucial for the security of both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

In separate talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on the same day, both ministers expressed "serious concerns" about the grave threats posed by North Korea's troop deployment and its military cooperation with Moscow to the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

During discussions with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Cho and Tajani pledged joint efforts for a "united and stern" international response to the issue, the ministry noted.

Cho and Tajani also acknowledged the strong trade and investment ties between their countries. Tajani emphasized the importance of South Korea as a partner in Italy's strategy for expanding into Indo-Pacific markets. (Yonhap)