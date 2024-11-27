Home

소아쌤

Yoon expected to meet Ukraine's special envoy as early as Wednesday: sources

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 09:59

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone at his office in Seoul on Oct. 29. (The presidential office) President Yoon Suk Yeol talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone at his office in Seoul on Oct. 29. (The presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold a meeting with a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as early as Wednesday, sources close to the matter said.

The Ukrainian delegation, which arrived in South Korea on Wednesday, is also expected to meet with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as early as later in the day, according to the sources.

During the meetings, Umerov is anticipated to share intelligence on North Korea's troop deployment to Russia and seek South Korea's support for Ukraine's war efforts.

The visit comes about a month after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Kyiv's plans to send a delegation to South Korea during his phone talks with Yoon.

Yoon has said South Korea may consider providing arms support to Ukraine depending on the extent of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Zelenskyy has previously emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for anti-aircraft missiles and artillery systems to counter threats from Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed expectations that South Korea will work closely with Ukraine on information sharing with regard to the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

