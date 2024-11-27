Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  2. 2

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
  3. 3

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
  4. 4

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  5. 5

    Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform

    Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
  1. 6

    [Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'

    [Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'
  2. 7

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  3. 8

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
  4. 9

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
  5. 10

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
지나쌤

Seoul shares open lower on tech slump

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 27, 2024 - 09:36

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, led by chipmakers, amid uncertainties surrounding the US semiconductor policy under the new Donald Trump administration.

The benchmark Kospi fell 6.59 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,513.77 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 percent to a new record, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.63 percent. The S&P 500 increased 0.57 percent to a fresh high.

Market players worry that the incoming Trump administration will not provide subsidies to chipmakers investing in the US, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

Samsung Electronics dropped 2.57 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.54 percent.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.86 percent, while Samsung SDI decreased 1.44 percent.

Carmakers started mixed, with Hyundai Motors adding 0.22 percent and Kia moving down 0.92 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,395.5 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 2.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines