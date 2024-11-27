Why cynical, 'memeified' makeovers of kids' characters are so appealing

Fan-made meme of "Loopy," a lovable character from popular children's TV series "Pororo the Little Penguin" (Pinterest) Fan-made meme of "Loopy," a lovable character from popular children's TV series "Pororo the Little Penguin" (Pinterest)

Disturbing to kids but amusing to older fans, cherished childhood characters have been reimagined online, far removed from their original innocent portrayals. Elsa from "Frozen" transforms into a drunkard, slurring to her sister Anna that she plans to drink more. Mickey Mouse turns out to be a bald human, hiding a receding hairline beneath a detachable wig with mouse ears. And, Winnie the Pooh, no longer the cute teddy bear, has become a weary drive-thru worker at McDonald's, slouching on a couch after a long shift. Now considered part of Korean culture, their "memeified" alter egos deliver a humorous twist on lost youth and innocence, laced with cynicism, dark undertones and sharp humor. Adapted to reflect the nuances of Korean society, these transformations strike a chord with younger generations, offering a way to laugh through life's challenges.

Witty, humorous twist The clash between their pure image as children’s cartoon characters and their dark, cynical minds generates a comedic tension. The character Loopy from the Korean animated series “Pororo the Little Penguin” is a pink female beaver with a timid, kind and warm-hearted personality, playing a supporting role for the show’s eponymous main character. Online, however, she adopts a new persona, Zanmang Loopy, a name that registers her sassy demeanor. Soft on the outside, the beaver is sarcastic, wicked and light-hearted, yet surprisingly remains beloved -- perhaps even more so than her original self -- by a previously untapped audience. Loopy's newfound persona is expressed in various ways, each seething with discontent. As a university student, she wishes to end the semester early without studying. As an office worker, she's unapologetic about her lack of skills and dreams of quitting. One meme harbors a desire for workplace destruction: "I wish someone would blow up the company." Too old to have known the original animated version of Loopy as a child, Park Beom-jae, 32, first stumbled upon the character online -- not the mild-mannered beaver, but her cheeky makeover. “I couldn’t stop laughing at how the cute beaver had been transformed into such a mischievous, mean-spirited version,” he said. On the contrary, Lee Jin-kyung, a Seoul resident in her early 20s, feels conflicted about the character she grew up watching. "I struggle with reconciling the character's original and current personas," she said. “But It’s nice that I can continue to connect with my childhood favorite in this unexpected way.” “Pororo the Little Penguin,” airing since 2003, had been targeted solely at young children until 2019, when a middle school student sparked a viral sensation by sharing his creation of a distorted image of Loopy online. Since then, Loopy’s production studio Iconix Entertainment has actively promoted the beaver’s reinterpreted persona across digital and physical platforms.

With Zanmang Loopy as a prime example, reimagining children's characters with a dark, adult twist remains a popular trend. The latest up-and-comers are a group of big-eyed fairies from the Korean TV series “Catch! Teenieping,” produced by SAMG Entertainment. Unlike Zanmang Loopy, their comedic charm lies in wordplay. While each fairy has a distinct name, they all share the same "-ping" suffix, originally meant to evoke a pixie-like quality. This suffix is then playfully added to Korean words to add a touch of childlike whimsy to adult lives. For instance, pasang-ping – “pasan” meaning going bankrupt in Korean -- refers to parents who are financially strained by their children's constant requests to buy a collection of the animated series' extensive character lineup. For Kwak, a 40-something Seoul resident raising a 5-year-old daughter, the term pasangping is a fitting descriptor of his consumer experience. "The franchise has over 120 fairy characters, which means there are more than 120 figures to buy," he said. “I also have to keep track of all those fairies' names so I can communicate with my daughter." In addition to parents, Koreans from all walks of life use self-addressed "pings" to deal with their everyday struggles in humorous manners. Chulgeun-ping refers to those heading to work ("chulgeun" meaning "commute"), while deunggyo-ping describes those going to school ("deunggyo" meaning "school attendance"), to name a few.

Memeified characters from the Korean TV series "Catch! Teenieping" (Instagram @nunu.ssi) Memeified characters from the Korean TV series "Catch! Teenieping" (Instagram @nunu.ssi)

Medium for self-expression Beneath the comedic value of the reimagined mascots lies a deeper connection to the shared experiences of young Koreans. “I appreciate how Zanmang Loopy embodies this jaded, adult perspective,” Park stated, explaining that the sardonic beaver offers a relatable portrayal of adult cynicism and frustration. “Her cynical take on workplace dynamics is spot on,” he added. According to Bae Min-Hoe, CEO of MNB, a content marketing subsidiary of Netmarble, the resurgence in popularity of characters from its original children's video game Green Village, can be attributed to their friend-like qualities that younger generations find humorous and relatable. For instance, one of the characters, Onion Koongya, has distinctive large eyes that make the character highly meme-friendly. Among young Koreans online, maintaining unwavering eye contact with wide, clear eyes in tense social situations is often perceived as a sign of madness. In this light, Kim, in his late 20s, views Onion Koongya as a reflection of his own desired social image. "Koongya's defiance of social norms and unwavering confidence, often interpreted as rude or crazy, appeals to my longing for a bolder self-expression," he admitted. Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies professor at Inha University, sees these character makeovers as a curious blend of innocence and world-weariness, offering an outlet for venting frustration. "Young adults identify with these characters' ironic juxtaposition of childlike innocence and adult struggles," she explained. “They find a sense of camaraderie with these altered personas and a way to cope with their own challenges and stress through humor and creativity.” For the digitally savvy generations, these newfound online personas also serve as a medium through which they can share real-world concerns with their peers. “By sharing these memified characters with their friends, young adults find a way to connect and express shared experiences in a relatable, often humorous format,” she said, adding that, in doing so, it can provide a sense of relief, helping them realize they are not alone in facing life’s hardships.

