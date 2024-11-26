Top security officials of S. Korea, Lithuania discuss N.K.-Russia military cooperation

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik (right) meets with his Lithuanian counterpart, Kestutis Budrys, on Tuesday at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. (Photo courtesy of the presidential office)

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Kestutis Budrys, on Tuesday and discussed coordinated responses against the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the presidential office said.

The top security officials agreed that North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine poses a grave threat to global security, with implications reaching beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe, the office said in a release.

They also committed to work together to ensure the international community sends a strong message against the growing military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, it noted. (Yonhap)