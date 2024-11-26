Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  3. 3

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  4. 4

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
  5. 5

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  1. 6

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
  2. 7

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
  3. 8

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
  4. 9

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
  5. 10

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
지나쌤

Top security officials of S. Korea, Lithuania discuss N.K.-Russia military cooperation

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 19:37

    • Link copied

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik (right) meets with his Lithuanian counterpart, Kestutis Budrys, on Tuesday at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. (Photo courtesy of the presidential office) National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik (right) meets with his Lithuanian counterpart, Kestutis Budrys, on Tuesday at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. (Photo courtesy of the presidential office)

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Kestutis Budrys, on Tuesday and discussed coordinated responses against the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the presidential office said.

The top security officials agreed that North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine poses a grave threat to global security, with implications reaching beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe, the office said in a release.

They also committed to work together to ensure the international community sends a strong message against the growing military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, it noted. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines