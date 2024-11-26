Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  3. 3

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  4. 4

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
  5. 5

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  1. 6

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
  2. 7

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
  3. 8

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
  4. 9

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
  5. 10

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
피터빈트

Legal principle expert recommended as Supreme Court justice

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 19:37

    • Link copied

Ma Yong-joo (Yonhap) Ma Yong-joo (Yonhap)

The Supreme Court chief on Tuesday recommended a senior judge from the Seoul High Court, known for his expertise in legal principles, as a new justice for the top court.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae recommended Ma Yong-joo to President Yoon Suk Yeol as a new Supreme Court justice to replace Kim Sang-hwan, who is scheduled to retire on Dec. 27.

Once Yoon submits a motion seeking the National Assembly's approval for Ma's appointment, the Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing and a plenary vote.

A majority of the sitting lawmakers must be present, and a majority of the votes is required for the motion to pass the Assembly.

A graduate of Seoul National University, Ma, 55, began his judicial career at the Seoul Central District Court in 1997 and served as a chief judicial scholar at the Supreme Court from 2017 to 2021.

He also worked as deputy director general for personnel administration and inspector general for ethical matters at the National Court Administration. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines