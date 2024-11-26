Legal principle expert recommended as Supreme Court justice

The Supreme Court chief on Tuesday recommended a senior judge from the Seoul High Court, known for his expertise in legal principles, as a new justice for the top court.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae recommended Ma Yong-joo to President Yoon Suk Yeol as a new Supreme Court justice to replace Kim Sang-hwan, who is scheduled to retire on Dec. 27.

Once Yoon submits a motion seeking the National Assembly's approval for Ma's appointment, the Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing and a plenary vote.

A majority of the sitting lawmakers must be present, and a majority of the votes is required for the motion to pass the Assembly.

A graduate of Seoul National University, Ma, 55, began his judicial career at the Seoul Central District Court in 1997 and served as a chief judicial scholar at the Supreme Court from 2017 to 2021.

He also worked as deputy director general for personnel administration and inspector general for ethical matters at the National Court Administration. (Yonhap)