Man awarded for saving Suneung test-taker

By Lim Jae-seong

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 17:36

    • Link copied

A Seongdong Police Station official (right) gives the acclimation award to the citizen who rescued a student jumping off the bridge. (Seoul Seongdong Police Station) A Seongdong Police Station official (right) gives the acclimation award to the citizen who rescued a student jumping off the bridge. (Seoul Seongdong Police Station)

Police awarded a man who rescued a student on a bridge over the Han River, Seoul’s Seongdong Police Station announced on Tuesday.

While crossing the bridge, the man found the student standing on the opposite side of the guardrail of the Dongho Bridge in eastern Seoul around 5 a.m. on Friday.

He immediately grabbed the student’s hands and pulled him back over the rail.

After trying to calm the student down, he took the student to the Oksu patrol box in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, which was nearby and asked the police to protect the student.

The student was a third-year high school student in Busan and frustrated with their anticipated score on the recent nationwide college entrance exam, or Suneung, according to the police.

At the awarding ceremony, the rescuer reportedly said, “Anybody would save the student when facing such circumstances,” and he “(hopes) the student can live on well.”

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.

