[India Forum] Creating synergy with local development know-how

Daewoo E&C Chief Global Business Officer Han Seung delivers his presentation on the builder's market entry strategy during the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum 2024 held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, India, Friday. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)

NEW DELHI, India -- Going beyond its home turf, Korean builder Daewoo Engineering & Construction is looking for further expansion in overseas markets and India’s residential property market presents a growth opportunity to achieve its goal.

“Daewoo E&C expects our entry into the Indian real estate market to be an excellent opportunity to open up greater possibilities for both countries,” Han Seung, the chief global business officer at Daewoo E&C said during the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum 2024 held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, India, Friday.

India is one of the emerging markets the Korean builder has prioritized in its overseas real estate development expansion strategy, along with Nigeria, Southeast Asian countries centering on Vietnam, and North America.

It aims to raise the portion of foreign sales from the current 25 percent to 75 percent of total revenue, seeking a new source of revenue in the face of the saturated local market.

“We have established a strategy to make a soft landing in the Indian market through joint development with promising Indian developers who have the ability to secure quality projects,” he said during a session on entry strategies for Korean firms in India’s housing and infrastructure market.

As a form of collaboration, Daewoo E&C plans to focus on learning local development business know-how and combining its experiences to create synergy by taking the role of a joint general partner, not just a financial investor.

“The main target areas are high-end housing development and smart city development, which we have strengths in, and we will also explore industrial complex development opportunities in major regions in consideration of the continuous increase in local expansion of Korean companies.”

Major target cities where the construction firm will seek business opportunities include the Delhi metropolitan area, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, areas with affluent inflows of foreign investments.

“Daewoo E&C envisions improving the residential environment in India and the quality of life of the locals by presenting a high-quality smart city development model with its development experience accumulated overseas and attracting investment from other Korean investors who wish to enter the market,” Han said.

Since making a foray into the Indian market in 1992, the firm has carried out a total of eight projects worth $3 billion, including a six-lane bridge with a total length of 22.76 kilometers across the Ganges River in Bihar, India, and a Bihar Bridge, a connection road construction project.

In January, India's longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link opened after Daewoo E&C completed the project disaster-free within 69 months of construction. The project was completed in 2018 in collaboration with Tata Project, a construction division subsidiary of India's Tata Group.

The opening of the Mumbai bridge significantly reduced the travel time between Mumbai, India, and the new city of Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to 30 minutes, improving logistics and transportation conditions in the area.