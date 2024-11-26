[India Forum] Kintex hopes to become growth platform in India

Kintex CEO Lee Jae-yul speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, India on Friday. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)

DELHI, India -- Kintex, the operator of the convention center of the same name in Korea, hopes to function as a platform for Korean companies aspiring to forage into the burgeoning Indian market.

Kintex, short for the Korea International Exhibition Center, operates a convention center under the same name in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. It is the largest convention facility in Korea with a 108,483 square meters of space for exhibitions.

In 2018, the operator received a permit to operate India’s newest convention center Yashobhoomi, also known as the India International Convention and Expo Centre, for 20 years.

“We are doing more than just operating a convention center here. This is about securing human resources and expanding connections. Hopefully, Kintex could be helpful to the Korean companies trying to make way in the Indian market as a platform for them,” Lee Jae-yul, CEO of Kintex, said during an interview with The Korea Herald.

During his tenure as a public official, Lee served as the vice governor of Gyeonggi Province. He took the post as the head of Kintex in December 2022.

“With Yashobhoomi being Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pride, the Kintex personnel dispatched here are working closely with the government officials here. These networks will empower Korean companies when they venture out to the Indian market,” he said.