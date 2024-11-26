Dark thriller ‘Family Matters’ explores unique family with extraordinary abilities

From left: Actors Lee Su-hyun, Lomon, Baek Yoon-sik, Bae Doo-na and Ryoo Seung-bum pose for a photo during a press conference for “Family Matters” in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Actors Bae Doo-na and Ryoo Seung-bum return in Coupang Play’s “Family Matters,” in the roles of a mom with a special ability to edit memories and a dad who supports her in defeating evildoers.

The six-part thriller drama revolves around this unique family, each of whom has unusual traits and secret abilities, embarking on a mission to confront and take down villains.

Bae, whose latest Korean work was the 2023 film “Next Sohee,” takes on the role of Han Young-soo, the mother with memory-editing power, dubbed “brain hacking.”

Ryoo, who most recently starred in the Disney+ hit series “Moving” as the villain Frank, plays Young-soo’s husband Baek Cheol-hee, a timid father hiding his own abilities.

Other members of the family, such as the caring yet brusque grandfather Baek Gang-seong (played by Baek Yoon-sik) and the two teenagers Ji-hoon (played by Lomon) and Ji-woo (Lee Su-hyun), add tension and intrigue to the characters' dynamics.