Dark thriller ‘Family Matters’ explores unique family with extraordinary abilities

Dark thriller ‘Family Matters’ explores unique family with extraordinary abilitiesBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 17:27
Actors Bae Doo-na and Ryoo Seung-bum return in Coupang Play’s “Family Matters,” in the roles of a mom with a special ability to edit memories and a dad who supports her in defeating evildoers.
The six-part thriller drama revolves around this unique family, each of whom has unusual traits and secret abilities, embarking on a mission to confront and take down villains.
Bae, whose latest Korean work was the 2023 film “Next Sohee,” takes on the role of Han Young-soo, the mother with memory-editing power, dubbed “brain hacking.”
Ryoo, who most recently starred in the Disney+ hit series “Moving” as the villain Frank, plays Young-soo’s husband Baek Cheol-hee, a timid father hiding his own abilities.
Other members of the family, such as the caring yet brusque grandfather Baek Gang-seong (played by Baek Yoon-sik) and the two teenagers Ji-hoon (played by Lomon) and Ji-woo (Lee Su-hyun), add tension and intrigue to the characters' dynamics.
This dark family drama centers around the five distinctive personalities in the family, whose members are connected not by blood but something stronger.
“Young-soo is a character whose emotions are not readable. She's missing a big chunk of something in her life, being very reserved, but she is also fiercely protective of her family and her manipulation of other people’s memories is only for her family,” Bae told reporters during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.
While the plot weaves themes of loyalty, secrecy and family ties with dark and suspenseful undertones, Ryoo said the series also shows suspenseful actions.
Ryoo’s recent role as the CIA-trained assassin Frank in “Moving” garnered huge attention for combining physical prowess with emotional depth.
“My latest action performance made the martial arts team consider in depth what other aspects I should show in ‘Family Matters.’ While ‘Moving’ featured Frank as a person with superpowers, Cheol-hee presents a well-trained, sleek choreography and visceral impact (which is the difference),” Ryoo told reporters.
All six episodes of “Family Matters” will be released via Coupang Play on Friday.
