[Herald Interview] At Rotary, time-tested mission charts new path

Former Rotary International President Lee Dong-kurn (left), current President Stephanie Urchick (center), and President-nominee Yun Sang-koo participate in an interview in Seoul on Monday. (The Rotary Korea)

The stereotype of Rotary International as just another elite social club quickly dissolves upon meeting its leadership.

In Seoul this week for a leadership training summit, the organization's presidents — past, present and future — spoke with lively conviction about transforming lives through service, their enthusiasm matching their distinguished profiles.

The gathering, which brought together 500 district leaders from across Korea, serves as preparation for both upcoming leadership transitions and the service organization's Korean centennial in 2027. Current president Stephanie Urchick, former president Lee Dong-kurn (2008-2009) and president-nominee Yun Sang-koo, who will take office in 2026, shared their perspectives on the organization's evolution and future.

From local roots to global impact

Since its founding in Chicago 120 years ago, Rotary has evolved from local civic initiatives to global humanitarian work across 45,000 branches in over 200 countries. While internationally recognized for its polio eradication campaign — which has helped reduce cases by 99.9 percent since the 1980s — the organization's impact spans public health, education and community development, both locally and abroad.

"We see a world where people unite to create lasting change," said Urchick during a joint interview with Korean leaders at a Seoul hotel on Monday. "Whether in our communities or around the globe, each time we serve, we're not only changing someone's life—we're changing our own as well."

The organization's roots run particularly deep in South Korea, which now ranks fourth in global membership and second in endowment worldwide.

Rotary Korea's journey began in 1927 during the Japanese colonial period. "When Rotary in Korea began, it was basically a gathering for friendship," said Yun. "After the war, we served as a conduit for international NGOs. Now we're leading international service projects."

"Korea is an economically developed country, but Koreans don't yet feel like citizens of a developed nation," Yun explains. "There's a certain missing 2 percent — what I think is soft power. Through service, we hope to help Koreans feel truly part of the developed world."

For former president Lee, a Rotary member of 53 years who witnessed Korea's transformation firsthand, the evolution has been deeply personal. "From World War II and Japanese occupation to the Korean War, Rotarians from across the world have always rallied for peace," the 86-year-old reflected.

"Even until the 1980s, I never expected Rotary Korea would grow so much." The 1988 Rotary International Convention in Seoul marked a watershed moment for both him and the organization, Lee added.

Meeting today's challenges

The organization has adapted its focus to address evolving global challenges over the years.

President-nominee Yun points to environmental initiatives as an example. Under his previous leadership as district president, Rotary Korea spearheaded the eight-year Keep Mongolia Green project, planting windbreak forests in the Gobi Desert to combat desertification — an achievement that became central to his selection as Rotary International's president-nominee.

The organization has also made remarkable progress in diversity since it began accepting women in 1987.

"The world is built on balance," says Urchick, the second woman to ever serve as the global chief. "When we increase our capacity for diversity, we get stronger. Like Yin and Yang, men and women bring different perspectives that together form a perfect union."

The organization's youth programs have already achieved gender parity, with women comprising over 50 percent of Rotaract membership — their division for people aged 18 to 30.

Having already surpassed other major countries like Japan in gender diversity, it has ramped up efforts to increase its female membership from 23 percent to 30 percent in coming years, the Korean leaders shared.

Bridging generations

The three leaders also identified another key challenge facing Rotary: attracting younger members while maintaining its core values.

"Rotary in general suffers from a perception problem with young individuals," Urchick said. "We need to get the story out that Rotary is not just older people doing good works—it's for any age group who want to make a difference in the world."

In a bid to attract younger members, the organization has introduced online e-clubs and satellite clubs with more flexible commitments. It has also incorporated programs tackling contemporary issues like climate change and mental health.

"For over a hundred years, Rotary clubs largely followed the same format," Urchick said. "They met four times a month, took attendance, had bells and pledges and songs — and there's nothing wrong with that. But newer generations seek different experiences."

Nonetheless, the presidents remain resolute and hopeful that their mission will resonate with young people seeking a more fulfilling life. While many things change over time, they believe Rotary's core value of "service above self" maintains a timeless, universal relevance.

"Looking in the mirror each morning, I know I don't have 30 years ahead of me to continue the work," Urchick says, looking straight into the interviewer's eyes. "But I see it in people like you. That's why it's so important for us to become attractive as an organization — so people can continue the magic of Rotary long after our generation is gone."

Yun chimed in: "Young people need mentorship and guidance in their careers, finances and family lives. I think Rotary is a perfect place for that.”

“And if you can lead a happy life through service, what else do you need?" he asked, smiling.