[India Forum] India's Haryana, Korean delegation look to bolster ties

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju (rear left), Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (center), high-ranking Haryana government officials, and members of the Korea Housing Builders Association discuss potential future cooperation in Gurugram, India, on Thursday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

HARYANA, India -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju, who doubles as chairman of Herald Media Group, expressed his hopes to establish India’s first Koreatown, the hub of Korean culture and commerce, in a meeting with high-profile Indian government officials.

On Thursday, Jung met with Nayab Singh Saini, the chief minister of Haryana, to discuss the bilateral partnership between Korea and India.

Haryana, a state in north-central India, surrounds Delhi on three sides. The state has India's largest population of foreign residents, and is home to the local units of global companies such as Google and Hyundai Motor.

Jung kicked off the meeting by congratulating Saini’s recent victory in the election. In October, Saini won a Haryana Assembly seat, securing a third-term victory for his Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Based on the experience and competency earned through the success of urban development projects such as the Starlake City complex in Hanoi, Vietnam, Daewoo is strong-willed in India’s housing development industry,” Jung said.

Starlake City project is a large-scale township development in the capital of Hanoi, involving the development of residential, commercial and administrative centers.

Jung further stressed the will to develop more infrastructure that could house Korea-associated commercial properties in the state of Haryana, which could shape the foundations of Koreatown.

"South Korea and Haryana are made for each other," Saini said, further adding the Koreatown project could forge an amicable relationship between the two countries.

Jung met with Saini with a South Korean business delegation, including the members of the Korea Housing Builders Association.

“The chiefs in the association supply around 40 percent of the housing in Korea,” Jung said. “Taking great interest in India’s housing construction, Daewoo Engineering & Construction will launch a unit here.”

Jung and members of the Korea Housing Builders Association visited the development construction sites across the state of Haryana, including the site of Global City Gurugram, a colossal mixed-use development project.

The complex will be one of the largest planned urban developments in India, covering an area of over 1,000 acres and accommodating up to 1 million people.

Of the total area, 23 percent will consist of housing, 30 percent of green areas, and 4.5 percent of public institutions. The construction kicked off in December, and currently infrastructure development is underway.

“Though India is a fast-growing country with a large population, the housing accommodations are inadequate. There will be a major growth in the housing industry,” Kim Yong-kwan, the chairman of Daejeon, South Chungcheong Province and Sejong districts at the Korea Housing Builders Association, said.

“But we will be cautious, considering there are many hurdles to overcome, such as regulatory restrictions.”