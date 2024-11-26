Home

Seoul Mayor denies ties with political broker

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 16:25

    • Link copied

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon answers questions on Myung Tae-kyun at a press briefing at the Seoul City Hall briefing room on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon answers questions on Myung Tae-kyun at a press briefing at the Seoul City Hall briefing room on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Tuesday refuted allegations that he received help during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election from Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker at the center of a growing political scandal.

With a background in public opinion polling, Myung Tae-kyun has claimed he supported Oh's victory by providing polling data and strategic advice.

Speaking at a press briefing at City Hall on Tuesday, Oh denied ever commissioning polls from Myung or receiving any related data. The mayor warned of potential legal action against false or defamatory reports.

Oh said he remembered meeting Myung twice through the introduction of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun around mid-to-late January 2021.

Myung is currently suspected of using his connections with President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady to help former lawmaker Kim Young-sun secure the nomination for the 2022 parliamentary by-election in Changwon and Uichang, South Gyeongsang Province. Myung allegedly pushed Kim's nomination in exchange for conducting customized polls in favor of then-presidential candidate Yoon for free.

“The second time we met, I handed him over to Kang Cheol-won, former Seoul City's Vice Mayor for Political Affairs, who was in charge of the camp at the time, saying '(Myung) says (he is) going to help with the election, so take a listen and make judgment' and that was the last time (I saw him)," Oh said, emphasizing he never stayed in contact or exchanged opinions after the second meeting.

Oh dismissed the need for such polls, pointing out that numerous media outlets had already provided extensive polling data in the lead-up to the election. "I don't see how unpublished polls could have influenced our strategy," he stated, casting doubt on the motives behind Myung's assertions.

A businessman close to Oh, surnamed Kim, allegedly transferred 33 million won in five payments to Kang Hye-kyung, a former Future Korea Institute worker, between Feb. 1 and March 26, 2021, ahead of the by-election held on April 7.

The Future Korea Institute is a polling firm that Myung is said to be the de facto operator of. It reportedly conducted 13 undisclosed polls for the Seoul mayoral election.

