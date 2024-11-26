[India Forum] India, more than a manufacturing hub

Chun Sang-pil, corporate vice president and chief relations officer at Samsung Southwest Asia, speaks at the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum 2024 held at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi, Friday. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)

NEW DELHI -- For South Korean tech behemoth Samsung Electronics, India is more than just a manufacturing hub for the global market. The tech giant believes that Indian talent will drive innovation to take the country a step further on the global stage.

“Samsung was one of the first companies to realize India's potential as a manufacturing powerhouse. Each state represents a diverse micro-ecosystem with its own unique needs and preferences,” Chun Sang-pil, corporate vice president and chief relations officer at Samsung Southwest Asia, said Friday during the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum 2024 held at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi.

“What stood out was the deep trust and belief that the Indian customers placed in us. This trust became a foundation of our growth in the country and now Samsung has become a household name and a trusted partner for both the Indian government and millions of Indian families,” he said.

Samsung Electronics set foot in India in 1995, launching an office in the country as a joint venture with a local company. Its first factory in Noida began production in 1996. In 2006, Samsung expanded its Indian operations by setting up a plant in Chennai.

“Today, Chennai plant manufactures not only for India, but for the world. It manufactures a wide range of consumer electronic products like TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and compressors (used for refrigerators).”

Chun described the expansion of the Noida plant in 2018 as a “remarkable” achievement in India. That year, the company invested $700 million to upgrade the plant, doubling the production capacity.

“The Noida plant is often referred to as one of the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing facilities,” Chun said. “The plant produces not just smartphones, but also tablets and laptops, helping India emerge as a global hub for mobile technology.”

“It also helps Samsung meet growing demands for its innovative products and services across the country while fulfilling the company's vision of Make in India and export for the world.”

In addition to the two plants, the tech giant operates three research and development centers in the country, across Noida, Bengaluru and Delhi.

“These centers focus on the advancement in AI machine learning technology and user experience design. More importantly, the talent driving this innovation is predominantly Indian, highlighting the depth and distinction of India's workers,” Chun said.

The company also runs two flagship corporate social responsibility initiatives in the country: Solve for Tomorrow and Samsung Innovation Campus.

“(Through the initiatives) we have educated and empowered thousands of students across India who are now ready to think, work and innovate in any part of the world. These programs ensure that the leaders of tomorrow are well-prepared to shine on the global stage and drive the next wave of innovation,” he said.

Chun projected India will continue to play an important role in Samsung’s global expansion.

“By diversifying our suppliers and distribution channels, we can build more resilient operations, capable of withstanding external challenges.”