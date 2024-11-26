Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  3. 3

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  4. 4

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
  5. 5

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  1. 6

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
  2. 7

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
  3. 8

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
  4. 9

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
  5. 10

    UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook

    UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook
소아쌤

[India Forum] India, more than a manufacturing hub

By Im Eun-byel

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 16:19

    • Link copied

Chun Sang-pil, corporate vice president and chief relations officer at Samsung Southwest Asia, speaks at the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum 2024 held at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi, Friday. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald) Chun Sang-pil, corporate vice president and chief relations officer at Samsung Southwest Asia, speaks at the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum 2024 held at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi, Friday. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)

NEW DELHI -- For South Korean tech behemoth Samsung Electronics, India is more than just a manufacturing hub for the global market. The tech giant believes that Indian talent will drive innovation to take the country a step further on the global stage.

“Samsung was one of the first companies to realize India's potential as a manufacturing powerhouse. Each state represents a diverse micro-ecosystem with its own unique needs and preferences,” Chun Sang-pil, corporate vice president and chief relations officer at Samsung Southwest Asia, said Friday during the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum 2024 held at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi.

“What stood out was the deep trust and belief that the Indian customers placed in us. This trust became a foundation of our growth in the country and now Samsung has become a household name and a trusted partner for both the Indian government and millions of Indian families,” he said.

Samsung Electronics set foot in India in 1995, launching an office in the country as a joint venture with a local company. Its first factory in Noida began production in 1996. In 2006, Samsung expanded its Indian operations by setting up a plant in Chennai.

“Today, Chennai plant manufactures not only for India, but for the world. It manufactures a wide range of consumer electronic products like TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and compressors (used for refrigerators).”

Chun described the expansion of the Noida plant in 2018 as a “remarkable” achievement in India. That year, the company invested $700 million to upgrade the plant, doubling the production capacity.

“The Noida plant is often referred to as one of the world's largest mobile phone manufacturing facilities,” Chun said. “The plant produces not just smartphones, but also tablets and laptops, helping India emerge as a global hub for mobile technology.”

“It also helps Samsung meet growing demands for its innovative products and services across the country while fulfilling the company's vision of Make in India and export for the world.”

In addition to the two plants, the tech giant operates three research and development centers in the country, across Noida, Bengaluru and Delhi.

“These centers focus on the advancement in AI machine learning technology and user experience design. More importantly, the talent driving this innovation is predominantly Indian, highlighting the depth and distinction of India's workers,” Chun said.

The company also runs two flagship corporate social responsibility initiatives in the country: Solve for Tomorrow and Samsung Innovation Campus.

“(Through the initiatives) we have educated and empowered thousands of students across India who are now ready to think, work and innovate in any part of the world. These programs ensure that the leaders of tomorrow are well-prepared to shine on the global stage and drive the next wave of innovation,” he said.

Chun projected India will continue to play an important role in Samsung’s global expansion.

“By diversifying our suppliers and distribution channels, we can build more resilient operations, capable of withstanding external challenges.”

More from Headlines