K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions

A pedestrian walks by funeral wreaths sent by Bunnies, NewJeans' fanbase, to the Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul, in September. (Newsis) A pedestrian walks by funeral wreaths sent by Bunnies, NewJeans' fanbase, to the Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul, in September. (Newsis)

K-pop fans have transitioned from enthusiastic supporters to influential stakeholders in the industry, shaping not only the success of idols but also the decisions of major entertainment companies. Through social media, fans have amplified their collective power, helping their favorite artists promote albums and top global music charts by purchasing multiple copies and streaming songs on platforms like Spotify. This increasing influence has compelled entertainment agencies to adapt their strategies and respond to fan demands, marking a significant shift in the dynamics between fans, idols and their management companies. Social media, in particular, has become a powerful tool for fans to express their opinions and directly challenge companies. “In the era of traditional media, when a K-pop idol's persona was filtered through gatekeepers in the media industry, fans interacted with a more curated version of the idol's image,” said Stephanie Choi, a postdoctoral researcher at the State University of New York at Buffalo, on Tuesday. “The popularity of audition shows, competitions within the industry, mutual communication via digital and social media, and idols' loss of their aura have contributed to the increased voice and power of fans in the K-pop industry,” she added. The growing power of fandoms was evident in a recent dispute between Ador and Hanni, a member of its flagship girl group NewJeans, who alleged experiencing ostracism at the company.

A legal representative of Team Bunnies, a fan union for NewJeans, holds a bill of indictment before entering Yongsan Police Station, Seoul, to file a complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young in October. (Newsis) A legal representative of Team Bunnies, a fan union for NewJeans, holds a bill of indictment before entering Yongsan Police Station, Seoul, to file a complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young in October. (Newsis)