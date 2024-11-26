Cap-forum attendees

Key attendees of the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum pose for a photo at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi, India on Friday. From left are Korea Housing Builders Association former Chairman Park Jae-hong, Korea Housing Builders Association’s Seoul Branch Chairman Hong Geung-sun, JEI University President Lee Nam-sik, CII Korea Council Chairman Shiv Siddhant Kaul, Goyang Mayor Lee Dong-hwan, Vice Governor for Administrative Affairs of Gyeonggi Province Kim Seong-jung, Korea's Deputy Minister for Trade and Investment Kim Dae-ja, Kintex CEO Lee Jae-yul and Korea Motor Trading CEO Kim Hee-chul. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)