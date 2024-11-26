Home

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

  2. 2

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

  3. 3

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

  4. 4

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

  5. 5

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

  1. 6

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

  2. 7

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push

  3. 8

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

  4. 9

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial

  5. 10

    UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook

피터빈트

Cap-forum attendees

By Park Han-na

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 15:22

    • Link copied

Key attendees of the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum pose for a photo at the Yashobhoomi convention center in New Delhi, India on Friday. From left are Korea Housing Builders Association former Chairman Park Jae-hong, Korea Housing Builders Association’s Seoul Branch Chairman Hong Geung-sun, JEI University President Lee Nam-sik, CII Korea Council Chairman Shiv Siddhant Kaul, Goyang Mayor Lee Dong-hwan, Vice Governor for Administrative Affairs of Gyeonggi Province Kim Seong-jung, Korea's Deputy Minister for Trade and Investment Kim Dae-ja, Kintex CEO Lee Jae-yul and Korea Motor Trading CEO Kim Hee-chul. (Park Hae-mook/ The Korea Herald)

