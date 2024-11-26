[Photo News] Empowering women leaders

Most Popular
[Photo News] Empowering women leadersBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 15:02
Hana Financial Group held the fourth edition of its "Hana Waves" conference on Monday to empower female leaders within the organization. Launched in 2021, the program aims to enhance women's leadership capacities and increase their presence, driving innovation through their actions, voices and emotions. Monday's conference, which marked the conclusion of the program's monthslong journey, was attended by Group Chairman Ham Young-joo. In the photo, Ham (front row, eighth from left) poses with the members of the fourth Hana WAVEs team at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul. (Hana Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
