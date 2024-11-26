Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  3. 3

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  4. 4

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
  5. 5

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  1. 6

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance

    [Herald Review] 'Gangnam B-Side' combines social realism with masterful suspense, performance
  2. 7

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push

    Why S. Korean refiners are reluctant to import US oil despite Trump’s energy push
  3. 8

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations

    Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
  4. 9

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial

    Prosecutors seek 5-year prison term for Samsung chief in merger retrial
  5. 10

    UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook

    UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook
지나쌤

K-pop star Psy's home temporarily seized due to penalty arrears

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 14:26

    • Link copied

Psy (P Nation) Psy (P Nation)

Singer Psy recently had his luxury home in Seoul temporarily seized by authorities after he failed to pay an administrative penalty imposed by the district office, local media outlets reported Monday.

According to a report by Biz Hankook, the 46-year-old's home located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, was recently reported to the district office for an illegal modification. The home is a unit in a luxury apartment complex in the affluent Hannam-dong district, in which the star's family has lived from until renting it out and moving to a new home in 2020.

The district office warned Psy to undo the changes made to the home or pay a penalty, but he failed to do either for over a year. Yongsan-gu seized the home in May.

The singer paid the penalties in October, and the home was released from government seizure.

Psy's agency P Nation said the illegal construction was carried out by the construction company, and that he was unaware of it until being notified by the district office. It said the delay in payment of the penalty was caused by Psy belatedly checking the notice issued by the authorities.

The agency added that he and other home owners of the complex are working with Yongsan-gu Office to have the illegal construction reversed.

More from Headlines