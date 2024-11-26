K-pop star Psy's home temporarily seized due to penalty arrears

Singer Psy recently had his luxury home in Seoul temporarily seized by authorities after he failed to pay an administrative penalty imposed by the district office, local media outlets reported Monday.

According to a report by Biz Hankook, the 46-year-old's home located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, was recently reported to the district office for an illegal modification. The home is a unit in a luxury apartment complex in the affluent Hannam-dong district, in which the star's family has lived from until renting it out and moving to a new home in 2020.

The district office warned Psy to undo the changes made to the home or pay a penalty, but he failed to do either for over a year. Yongsan-gu seized the home in May.

The singer paid the penalties in October, and the home was released from government seizure.

Psy's agency P Nation said the illegal construction was carried out by the construction company, and that he was unaware of it until being notified by the district office. It said the delay in payment of the penalty was caused by Psy belatedly checking the notice issued by the authorities.

The agency added that he and other home owners of the complex are working with Yongsan-gu Office to have the illegal construction reversed.