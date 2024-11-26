Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
  3. 3

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
  4. 4

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
  1. 6

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
  2. 7

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  3. 8

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
  4. 9

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  5. 10

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
소아쌤

Hangeul Calligraphy to be designated as cultural heritage

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 14:02

    • Link copied

This photo shows Hunminjeongeum, which is both an archaic name for the Korean writing system Hangeuland the title of the pictured book, the first manuscript written in Hangeul. The book contains commentary by King Sejong of the Joseon Kingdom, explaining why he came to create the Korean alphabet. (Korea Heritage Service) This photo shows Hunminjeongeum, which is both an archaic name for the Korean writing system Hangeuland the title of the pictured book, the first manuscript written in Hangeul. The book contains commentary by King Sejong of the Joseon Kingdom, explaining why he came to create the Korean alphabet. (Korea Heritage Service)

The traditional calligraphy of the Korean alphabet Hangeul will be designated as part of the country's National Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Korea Heritage Service said Tuesday.

The state-run agency announced the plan to include "Hangeul Calligraphy (Hangeul Seoye)" in the new list of intangible cultural heritage, following a 30-day period in which it will receive opinions from experts in related fields, and a deliberation by the Intangible Heritage Committee.

Hangeul Calligraphy, which is the provisional English name suggested by the KHS, refers to the method of writing Hangeul using a traditional inkstick and brush, and knowledge related to this art. The official English name of the writing method will be determined in a separate deliberation process, which will take place after the designation has been finalized.

"From when Hunminjeongeum (the old name for Hangeul and the name of the writing system's first manuscript) was created and announced in the 15th century to the modern times, it has been an important method of recording the lives of Koreans, not only on paper but also on other media such as metal and fiber," the KHS said. "The unique writing style and writing method (of Hangeul Calligraphy) demonstrate the traditional culture of Korea."

No specific individual or community will be recognized as having ownership of the writing method, the agency said, considering that Hangeul Calligraphy is a tradition shared across the country through multiple educational institutes and organizations.

Seoye refers to the style of writing prevalent in the East Asian culture that uses the traditional inkstick "meok" and brush "but." In Korea, calligraphy is written on "hanji," the traditional paper made from the inner bark of the paper mulberry.

More from Headlines