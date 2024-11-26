Hangeul Calligraphy to be designated as cultural heritage

This photo shows Hunminjeongeum, which is both an archaic name for the Korean writing system Hangeuland the title of the pictured book, the first manuscript written in Hangeul. The book contains commentary by King Sejong of the Joseon Kingdom, explaining why he came to create the Korean alphabet. (Korea Heritage Service)

The traditional calligraphy of the Korean alphabet Hangeul will be designated as part of the country's National Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Korea Heritage Service said Tuesday.

The state-run agency announced the plan to include "Hangeul Calligraphy (Hangeul Seoye)" in the new list of intangible cultural heritage, following a 30-day period in which it will receive opinions from experts in related fields, and a deliberation by the Intangible Heritage Committee.

Hangeul Calligraphy, which is the provisional English name suggested by the KHS, refers to the method of writing Hangeul using a traditional inkstick and brush, and knowledge related to this art. The official English name of the writing method will be determined in a separate deliberation process, which will take place after the designation has been finalized.

"From when Hunminjeongeum (the old name for Hangeul and the name of the writing system's first manuscript) was created and announced in the 15th century to the modern times, it has been an important method of recording the lives of Koreans, not only on paper but also on other media such as metal and fiber," the KHS said. "The unique writing style and writing method (of Hangeul Calligraphy) demonstrate the traditional culture of Korea."

No specific individual or community will be recognized as having ownership of the writing method, the agency said, considering that Hangeul Calligraphy is a tradition shared across the country through multiple educational institutes and organizations.

Seoye refers to the style of writing prevalent in the East Asian culture that uses the traditional inkstick "meok" and brush "but." In Korea, calligraphy is written on "hanji," the traditional paper made from the inner bark of the paper mulberry.