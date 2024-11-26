Firefighters pull off dramatic rescue of a man who jumped from roof

This photo distributed by the Nonsan Fire Station shows an air mattress installed at the spot where the suspected jumper was expected to fall at around 2 p.m. on Sunday. (Nonsan Fire Station)

South Korean firefighters managed to install an air mattress just in time to help a young man who jumped from the roof of an 18-story building, rescue authorities in South Chungcheong Province said Tuesday.

Officials at the Nonsan Fire Station received a report at around 2 p.m. Sunday that a man was attempting to jump from an apartment building. Firefighters arrived to find the man in his 20s sitting on the building's roof.

One of the rescue workers approached the man to persuade him not to jump while the others installed an inflatable air mattress below. The man fell from the building onto the air mattress that was installed just in time. He did not sustain serious injury.

Chief Kim Gyeongseol of the fire station said that the firefighters were able to respond promptly thanks to repeated training for similar situations, such as emergency response for highly populated areas like apartment complexes.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.