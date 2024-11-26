Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
  3. 3

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
  4. 4

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
  1. 6

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
  2. 7

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  3. 8

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
  4. 9

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  5. 10

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
소아쌤

Paris Baguette launches first franchise store in UK

By Hwang Joo-young

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 13:43

    • Link copied

Paris Baguette's first franchise store in the UK, located in Canary Wharf, London. (SPC Group) Paris Baguette's first franchise store in the UK, located in Canary Wharf, London. (SPC Group)

South Korean bakery giant SPC Group said Tuesday it has opened its first Paris Baguette franchise store in the UK, marking its debut in franchising within the European market.

Paris Baguette had previously operated company-owned stores in Europe, including France and the UK. The first franchise store, which is Paris Baguette’s third outlet in the UK, is located in Canary Wharf, a financial business district in east London.

The Canary Wharf store occupies a 50-seat space on the first floor of the Jubilee Place shopping mall. Its interior incorporates wood and marble elements to complement the mall’s modern, sophisticated atmosphere, with an open kitchen as a key feature.

Wayne Stevenson, the franchise owner of the Canary Wharf location, cited his longstanding appreciation for Paris Baguette developed during his time in Korea as a key reason for opening the franchise.

“When I lived in South Korea 20 years ago, I was a frequent visitor to Paris Baguette, drawn to its taste and quality. When I heard about its expansion into the UK, I immediately contacted the headquarters to open a franchise. I believe Paris Baguette’s outstanding products and brand will resonate with British consumers,” he said.

Paris Baguette, which currently operates franchise businesses in the US, China and now the UK, first entered the European market in 2014 with a store in Paris and expanded into the UK in 2022.

“With the launch of the first franchise store in the UK, we aim to actively expand our franchising business not only within the country but also across Europe,” an SPC official said, adding that the company plans to open over 100 locations in the UK by 2030 and further broaden its franchising efforts throughout Europe.

Paris Baguette now operates in 14 countries, including the US, Canada, France, the UK, China, Vietnam and Indonesia, with over 600 global outlets. In the US and China, more than 90 percent of stores are franchised.

More from Headlines