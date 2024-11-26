Paris Baguette launches first franchise store in UK

South Korean bakery giant SPC Group said Tuesday it has opened its first Paris Baguette franchise store in the UK, marking its debut in franchising within the European market.

Paris Baguette had previously operated company-owned stores in Europe, including France and the UK. The first franchise store, which is Paris Baguette’s third outlet in the UK, is located in Canary Wharf, a financial business district in east London.

The Canary Wharf store occupies a 50-seat space on the first floor of the Jubilee Place shopping mall. Its interior incorporates wood and marble elements to complement the mall’s modern, sophisticated atmosphere, with an open kitchen as a key feature.

Wayne Stevenson, the franchise owner of the Canary Wharf location, cited his longstanding appreciation for Paris Baguette developed during his time in Korea as a key reason for opening the franchise.

“When I lived in South Korea 20 years ago, I was a frequent visitor to Paris Baguette, drawn to its taste and quality. When I heard about its expansion into the UK, I immediately contacted the headquarters to open a franchise. I believe Paris Baguette’s outstanding products and brand will resonate with British consumers,” he said.

Paris Baguette, which currently operates franchise businesses in the US, China and now the UK, first entered the European market in 2014 with a store in Paris and expanded into the UK in 2022.

“With the launch of the first franchise store in the UK, we aim to actively expand our franchising business not only within the country but also across Europe,” an SPC official said, adding that the company plans to open over 100 locations in the UK by 2030 and further broaden its franchising efforts throughout Europe.

Paris Baguette now operates in 14 countries, including the US, Canada, France, the UK, China, Vietnam and Indonesia, with over 600 global outlets. In the US and China, more than 90 percent of stores are franchised.