[Health and care] Getting cancer young: Why cancer isn’t just an older person’s battle

Cancer was a journey Kang Min-ji never thought she would take during her early 30s. She was physically active, a non-smoker and didn't drink that often.

But her world shattered in July 2022 after she was found to have thyroid cancer and a brain tumor when she underwent a health checkup.

"Little did I know that I would have cancer because I was young and had a relatively healthy lifestyle, although I did have an exhausting work pattern where I stayed up until late at night and early morning for work," the YouTuber confided in her recently-uploaded video titled "Who would have thought I would have cancer?"

"Almost nobody in the hospital was from my age group. Those who made their visits were the elderly people," she said, adding that she felt out of place.

"I realized that an illness like cancer can come (to young people) without any reason. Just because I maintained a healthy diet by avoiding ham or bacon does not guarantee immunity from getting cancer," Kang added.

Kang's diagnosis highlights a troubling trend: The odds of a cancer diagnosis are gradually increasing among young South Koreans adults.

For example, actor Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal cancer -- a rare form of cancer that occurs in the upper part of the pharynx, located behind the nose and above the back of the throat -- at the age of 28 in 2017. Before he was declared cancer-free two years later, his doctor diagnosed that he only had six months to live.

Actor Jang Keun-suk, 37, also shocked fans when he opened up in August that he has been battling against thyroid cancer for a year, suggesting that the idea of cancer as a disease of old age might no longer ring true.

Rise in young patients

According to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service's data on the number of patients by year released in October 2022, cancer diagnoses in their 20s and 30s were on the rise in the country, with rectal cancer being the most common.

The number of cancer patients in their 20s gradually rose by nearly 26 percent between 2016 and 2021, jumping from 20,131 to 25,384. The increase among 30-something patients was 7 percent, rising from 78,483 to 83,944 during the same period. The increase rate for the 40s and 50s was 9 and 8 percent, respectively.

The cases of rectal cancer, for example, were especially striking. The numbers for the diagnosis in men in their 20s rose from 100 to 207, or a 107 percent increase, between 2016 and 2021. For 20-something women, the cases rose from 59 to 143, or by 142 percent, in the corresponding period.

A study released by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center in September 2022 showed that Korea had the highest colon cancer rate among individuals aged 20 to 49, with 12.9 cases per 100,000 people. The figure was the highest among the 42 countries in the study.

Also, the number of adults in their 20s being treated for breast, cervical, colorectal, liver and stomach cancer from 2014 to 2018 has increased by 45 percent in Korea, with cases of breast cancer up to 40 percent, according to a report titled "Rising Rate of Cancer in the Young" published in December 2020.