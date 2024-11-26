ADOR's former CEO files criminal complaint against Hybe's PR executives

Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin speaks to reporters while leaving Yongsan Police Station in Seoul on July 9, following questioning over her alleged breach of trust. (Newsis)

Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of K-pop label ADOR, has filed a criminal complaint against its parent company's public relations executives, alleging misconduct related to their duties in promoting the label's girl group NewJeans, Min's representatives said Tuesday.

Min filed the complaint with Seoul's Yongsan Police Station on Monday, accusing Hybe's Chief Communication Officer Park Tae-hee and a PR director identified only as Cho of breach of duty.

The two executives belong to Hybe's shared public relations team, which handles promotional activities for artists managed by its sublabels, including NewJeans.

According to Min's representatives, the accused "not only failed to fulfill their obligations but caused significant damage to NewJeans and ADOR by downplaying the group's achievements."

"We hope the appropriate criminal penalties are imposed," they added.

The complaint is the latest development in a monthslong dispute that has shaken ADOR.

The dispute came to the surface in April when Hybe conducted a surprise audit into ADOR alleging that Min attempted to seize control of the label and its girl group NewJeans, which she has denied. In August, the pro-Hybe board of ADOR removed her from the CEO position.

The tension escalated earlier this month when NewJeans sent a demand letter to the agency, threatening to leave it unless Min was brought back as the company's CEO. Min officially resigned from ADOR's board and left the label Wednesday.

Speculation is mounting in the K-pop industry that NewJeans may seek to terminate their contracts with ADOR and leave. Industry insiders say the group could file for a court injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts with the company as early as Friday, 14 days after the company received the demand letter on Nov. 14. (Yonhap)