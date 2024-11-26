Jung Woo-sung reconsidering attendance at Blue Dragon Film Awards amid lovechild revelations

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
Man convicted after binge eating to avoid military service
-
4
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
5
Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
-
6
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
-
7
Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
-
8
Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
-
9
Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
-
10
[Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
Jung Woo-sung reconsidering attendance at Blue Dragon Film Awards amid lovechild revelationsBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 10:58
Actor Jung Woo-sung, who was recently revealed to have fathered a child out of wedlock, is reportedly reconsidering his attendance at the Blue Dragon Film Awards on Friday.
The 51-year-old actor, who is under intense public scrutiny over his private life, is said to be deliberating on the matter with his team, local media reported.
Jung has been nominated for best actor for his role in “12.12: The Day,” a box-office hit that attracted over 13 million viewers since its release last November. Jung's first film to surpass 10 million viewers, the film marked a milestone in the actor's career.
Other nominees for best actor are Lee Sung-min (“Handsome Guys”), Lee Je-hoon (“The Escape”), Choi Min-sik (“Exhuma”) and Hwang Jung-min (“12.12: The Day”).
Jung had confirmed his attendance but recent revelations about his personal life have complicated matters.
On Sunday, local media reported that Jung is the father of a child born to model Moon Ga-bi. This followed the 35-year-old model’s social media post that announced her son’s birth earlier this year. Jung’s agency, Artist Company, confirmed Jung was the father, stating that the actor is committed to co-parenting and prioritizing the child’s well-being.
Meanwhile, Jung’s fans voiced support and, at the same time, demanded an explanation from Jung.
On Monday, Jung’s fans posted a statement on an online community, expressing both their support and their desire for transparency.
Some cited Cristiano Ronaldo, who publicly embraced fatherhood under similar circumstances, to highlight the potential for societal growth through open-mindedness. They emphasized Jung's decade-long role as an Honorary Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency, urging him to uphold his reputation.
More from Headlines
-
Ukraine expresses hopes for Seoul-Kyiv cooperation on NK troops
-
Jung may forgo film awards amid lovechild revelations
-
UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook