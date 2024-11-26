Jung Woo-sung reconsidering attendance at Blue Dragon Film Awards amid lovechild revelations

Actor Jung Woo-sung, who was recently revealed to have fathered a child out of wedlock, is reportedly reconsidering his attendance at the Blue Dragon Film Awards on Friday.

The 51-year-old actor, who is under intense public scrutiny over his private life, is said to be deliberating on the matter with his team, local media reported.

Jung has been nominated for best actor for his role in “12.12: The Day,” a box-office hit that attracted over 13 million viewers since its release last November. Jung's first film to surpass 10 million viewers, the film marked a milestone in the actor's career.

Other nominees for best actor are Lee Sung-min (“Handsome Guys”), Lee Je-hoon (“The Escape”), Choi Min-sik (“Exhuma”) and Hwang Jung-min (“12.12: The Day”).