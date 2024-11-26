Govt. demands parliamentary reconsideration of first lady special counsel bill for 3rd time

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (center) presides over a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Nov. 26, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The Cabinet on Tuesday demanded the National Assembly reconsider a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into corruption allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, the third time the government has sought a veto of the opposition-led bill.

A motion demanding reconsideration was approved during a Cabinet meeting held 12 days after the bill passed through the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is widely expected to endorse the motion.

The bill calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate two key allegations involving the first lady -- her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and interference in election nominations through a power broker.

The scope of the proposed investigation was scaled back from two previous versions of the bill, both of which were vetoed by Yoon and then scrapped in a revote at the National Assembly.

The latest bill also calls for the Supreme Court chief justice to recommend a special counsel, with a clause allowing opposition parties to request a new recommendation in the event the proposed candidate is deemed unfit.