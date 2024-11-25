[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. You may need to submit additional documents with your loan application to ------- your credit rating.

(A) decline

(B) defer

(C) provoke

(D) verify

해석

당신의 신용 등급을 증명하기 위해서, 대출 신청서와 함께 추가 서류를 제출해야 할 것입니다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘신용 등급을 증명하기 위해서, 대출 신청서와 함께 추가 서류를 제출해야 할 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘증명하다, 확인하다’라는 뜻의 동사 (D) verify가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) decline은 '거절하다’, (B) defer는 '미루다, 연기하다’, (C) provoke는 ‘유발하다, 선동하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

submit 제출하다 additional 추가의, 부가적인 loan 대출, 대부 credit rating 신용 등급

2. The employees are ------- that they may lose their jobs due to the recent downturn in the economy.

(A) content

(B) indecisive

(C) nervous

(D) impartial

해석

직원들은 최근 경제 침체로 인해 일자리를 잃을까 봐 불안해한다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘직원들은 최근 경제 침체로 인해 일자리를 잃을까 봐 불안해한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘불안한, 겁내는’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (C) nervous가 정답이다.

어휘

downturn 침체, 경기 하강 content 만족하는 indecisive 우유부단한 impartial 공정한

3. The performance was canceled ------- the blizzard, and ticket holders were offered tickets for a future concert.

(A) even if

(B) as of

(C) due to

(D) now that

해석

그 공연은 눈보라로 인해 취소되었고, 티켓 소지자들은 앞으로 열릴 콘서트 티켓을 받았다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(The performance)와 동사(was canceled)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 ‘------- the blizzard’는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 거품구이므로, 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 전치사 (B), (C)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그 공연은 눈보라로 인해 취소되었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~로 인해, ~때문에’라는 뜻의 전치사 (C) due to가 정답이다. (B) as of(~부로, ~부터)를 사용할 경우 어색한 문맥이 된다. 접속사 (A)와 (D)는 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

blizzard 눈보라 ticket holder 티켓 소지자, 표 구매자

정답

(d) / (c) / (c)

