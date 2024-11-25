[Herald Interview] Diva Lee Eun-mi to 'Move On' with nationwide tour

Reflecting on her appearance on the KBS2 show "Golden Girls," which aired from October 2023 to January 2024, on which she was shown singing and dancing like a K-pop idol, Lee said, “That experience changed my approach to music and performance significantly. I learned the joy of using my body beautifully and naturally, incorporating this into my music. It’s not just about singing the songs I’ve always known but performing them in a more joyful way through movement. That has been the greatest takeaway for me.”

The concert’s title, "Move On," symbolizes Lee's embrace of new challenges and exploration of new aspects of her artistry.

Affectionately called the "Barefoot Diva" -- the ballad singer is known for singing barefoot on stage -- Lee is known for her soulful voice and unparalleled stage presence.

Singer Lee Eun-mi is set to celebrate her 35th debut anniversary with a nationwide tour concert titled “Move On,” offering audiences a meaningful stage that bridges her past and present. Her timeless music, which has captivated listeners for decades, will be reimagined with fresh sensibilities and emotional depth in this series of performances.

The transformation Lee experienced through "Golden Girls" is evident in her collaboration with Chungha, a singer 30 years her junior. In their dance track “Move Remove,” Lee showcased a trendy and dynamic performance, building a musical bridge between generations.

Despite this evolution, her signature ability to captivate audiences remains the highlight of the upcoming tour. Lee describes her role as a vocalist as a “messenger,” saying, “My job is to convey the many layers of a song—its lyrical meaning, its emotional resonance in the melody—so that listeners can experience them as richly as possible.”

The “Move On” tour will span 70 performances across 40 cities, including smaller towns often overlooked by major tours. Lee revealed that this decision was inspired by a letter she received two decades ago:

“A venue manager in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, sent my agency a heartfelt three-page letter, saying, ‘Our small cultural arts center has only 400 seats, but we would love to host Lee Eun-mi for a performance.’ We adjusted the budget to make it work and went there. The small theater was packed, with people standing in the aisles and even by the entrance because there wasn’t enough space. It was such a meaningful experience.”

Lee noted that she would love to continue performing at small venues in remote areas as much as possible. "People can’t understand the joy of buying a ticket, anticipating the show and attending a live performance unless they’ve experienced it firsthand. I want to bring that joy to as many people as possible. I’ve never pursued music for fame or money, so as long as I’m able, I’ll keep doing this.”

Lee laughed as she described her “ultimate satisfaction” -- enjoying a cold beer after singing her heart out at a concert. Noting the moment of connection with her audience, pouring all her passion into each performance as the most rewarding aspect of her career. She promised that the "Move On" tour would be deeply engaging and memorable for everyone.

The Seoul leg of the upcoming tour, presented by the Herald Business and The Korea Herald, is slated to take place Jan. 4-5, 2025 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Seoul.