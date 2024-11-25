[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

방해, 저지

1. stymie [stáimi] 방해하다

원래 골프에서 상대방의 공이 홀을 가리고 있는 상태를 말한다. 의미가 확대되어 ‘방해하다’, ‘막다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

By stacking sandbags into a barricade, I was able to stymie the flood waters and save my home.

모래주머니를 쌓아 바리케이드를 만들어 물이 들어오는 것을 막고 우리 집을 지킬 수 있었다.

● 기업이 사용한 수십 억 달러의 로비 자금이 대통령의 개혁 법안을 방해하는 데 일조했다.

Billions of corporate lobbying dollars have helped stymie the president’s reform bills.

2. tamper [tǽmpər] 간섭하다

temper와 어원이 같다. temper는 lose one’s temper처럼 ‘성질’, ‘기질’을 말하지만 원래 동사로 ‘극단적이지 않은 적절한 상태로 만든다’는 뜻을 지닌다. ‘쇠를 단련하다’를 temper iron이라고 표현하는 것을 보면 알 수 있다. ‘기질’이라는 쓰임도 ‘특성의 적절한 조합’이라는 뜻에서 유래했다. temper가 지닌 ‘섞는다’는 뜻을 생각하면 tamper가 ‘끼어들다’, ‘간섭하다’라는 의미를 지니는 것도 쉽게 이해할 수 있다. 보통 tamper with의 형태로 쓰여 ‘변형시킨다’는 의미를 표현한다.

The detectives moved quickly to secure the crime scene so that no one could tamper with the evidence.

형사들은 누구도 증거를 변형할 수 없도록 범행 현장을 보존하기 위해 신속히 움직였다.

● 컴퓨터 내부에 있는 것은 아무것도 건드리지 말고 고객센터에 전화하십시오.

Please do not tamper with anything inside your computer and call customer service instead.

3. tarnish [tɑ́ːrniʃ] 더럽히다

‘금속이 변색되고 광택이 없어진다’는 의미가 확대되어, 사람의 명성이나 좋은 이미지를 손상시킨다는 뜻을 지니게 되었다.

Although Mel Gibson's apologies seem to be heartfelt, the film studios fear his once-stellar image has been permanently tarnished by his racist tirades.

멜 깁슨의 사과는 진심인 것 같았지만, 영화사는 그의 좋았던 이미지가 인종주의적인 주장으로 영원히 손상되지 않았을지 걱정하고 있다.

● 마지막 TV토론을 망쳐 버리는 바람에, 그는 자신의 손상된 명성을 되찾을 수 있는 마지막 기회를 놓쳤다.

He lost his last chance to repair his tarnished reputation when he screwed up in the final televised election debate.

4. thwart [θwɔ́ːrt] 방해하다, 좌절시키다

기본적으로 ‘못하게 하다’라는 의미다. 주로 반대나 견제를 통해 좌절시키는 것을 표현한다.

Historically competitive groups within the intelligence community now share information to cooperatively thwart terrorist attacks and keep the public safe.

기존에 서로 경쟁하던 정보기관 내의 집단들이, 테러리스트의 공격을 막고 공공의 안전을 유지하기 위해서 지금은 협력해서 정보를 공유하고 있다.

● 북한의 핵 야심을 억제하기 위해 국제 사회가 단결해야 한다.

The international community should unify to thwart Pyongyang’s nuclear ambition.

5. torpedo [tɔːrpíːdou] 어뢰, 좌초시키다

‘어뢰’를 뜻하는 topredo는 비유적으로 협상이나 법안 등을 ‘좌초시키다’라는 뜻도 지닌다.

Wall Street's lobbyists have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to torpedo legislation that would have created a new consumer protection agency.

새로운 소비자 보호 기관 설립을 이루어낼 수도 있었던 입법 활동을 월가의 로비스트들은 수억 달러를 써서 좌초시켰다.

● 제1차 세계대전 중 많은 영국 선박이 독일 잠수함의 어뢰 공격을 받았다.

During the First World War, many British ships were torpedoed by German submarines.

6. whitewash [hwáitwɔ́(ː)ʃ] 결점을 속이다, 호도하다

‘흰색의 도료’라는 뜻에서 유래하여, 흰색으로 칠하듯 ‘잘못되었거나 안 좋은 사실을 숨기려 하다’라는 의미를 지닌다. 일본의 역사 교과서 왜곡과 관련해 ‘왜곡’을 distort라고 표현하는데, whitewash도 적합한 표현이다. 또, 한국전쟁의 이해와 관련하여 좌파적인 시각을 ‘수정주의 사관’이라고 칭하는 것을 볼 수 있는데 이때 수정주의란 revisionist history 혹은 historical revisionism를 번역한 말로 반드시 한국 현대사에만 적용되는 용어는 아니며, 정통적인 역사 학설에서 벗어나는 해석을 일컫는 말이다. 일본이 제국주의 침략을 미화하는 것도 revisionist history라고 말할 수 있다.

Critics of Japanese history textbooks say that they are dishonest in their attempts to whitewash Japan's wartime aggression and brutality.

일본 역사 교과서를 비판하는 사람들은 교과서가 정직하지 못하게 일본의 전쟁 당시 침략과 잔인성을 왜곡하려 한다고 말한다.

● 희생자의 가족들은 경찰의 보고 내용이 날조라고 말했다.

The victim’s family said the police report was a whitewash.