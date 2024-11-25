[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: You are too young to go to concerts.

B: But every one of my friends ______ going to this concert.

(a) is

(b) are

(c) was

(d) were

해석

A: 너는 콘서트에 가기에 너무 어려.

B: 하지만 제 친구들 모두 이 콘서트에 갈 거란 말이에요.

해설

수량 표현을 포함한 주어에 수 일치하는 동사 채우기

문장의 주어(every one of my friends)에 단수 취급하는 수량 표현 every one of가 쓰였으므로, 단수 동사 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 '하지만 제 친구들 모두 이 콘서트에 갈 거란 말이에요'라는 B의 말이 미래에 일어나기로 예정된 일을 나타내는 것임을 알 수 있다. 따라서 미래에 일어나기로 예정된 일을 나타낼 수 있는 현재진행 시제(is going)를 완성하는 (a) is가 정답이다.

어휘

concert 콘서트

2.

A: You call that art? It's just a picture of a can of soup.

B: That's ____________. It's a statement about pop culture.

(a) point

(b) a point

(c) the point

(d) points

해석

A: 저것을 예술 작품이라고 하는 거야? 저건 그냥 수프 캔 사진이잖아.

B: 그것이 핵심이야. 이건 대중문화를 표현한 거지.

해설

정관사 관용 표현 채우기

That's the point는 '그것이 핵심이야'를 뜻하는 관용 표현이므로 정관사 the를 사용하여 올바른 형태로 표현한 (c) the point가 정답이다.

어휘

pop culture 대중문화 point (사물, 문제의) 핵심, 요점

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Nowadays, ______________________________ through the delivery company’s tracking system.

(a) parcels you send can be monitored

(b) sent parcels by you can be monitored

(c) your parcels send can be monitored

(d) can be monitored parcels you send

해석

현재는, 귀하께서 보내시는 소포는 배송 회사의 추적 시스템을 통해 감시될 수 있습니다.

해설

수식 어순 채우기

‘귀하께서 보내시는 소포는 감시될 수 있다’는 의미가 되어야 한다. 주어는 parcels로 ‘귀하가 보내시는’이라는 관계대명사절 (that) you send가 parcels 뒤에 위치하여 parcels를 꾸며주며, 동사는 ‘조동사(can) + 수동태(be monitored)’가 되어야 한다. 따라서 정답은 (a) parcels you send can be monitored이다.

어휘

parcel 소포 monitor 감시하다, 검열하다 tracking 추적

4. _______ in proper moderation, red wine has been shown to be beneficial to health.

(a) Takes

(b) Taking

(c) Taken

(d) To take

해석

적당히 _______ 경우, 레드 와인은 건강에 이로운 것으로 드러났다.

해설

분사자리 채우기

주어(red wine), 동사(has been shown)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사 (b), (c)와 to부정사 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 분사의 수식을 받는 명사 red wine과 take가 ‘레드 와인이 섭취되다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사 (c) Taken이 정답이다. (d)도 답이 될 수 있을 것 같지만, '적당히 섭취하기 위해, 레드 와인은 건강에 이로운 것으로 드러났다'라는 어색한 문맥을 만든다.

어휘

in moderation 적당히 beneficial 이로운

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Hi there! I haven't seen you in a long time.

(b) B: Yes, it's been a while. I've been tied up with work and school.

(c) A: Oh yeah, you're pursuing an MBA now. How long until you finish it?

(d) B: I only have the two courses and a thesis left to complete the program.

해석

(a) A: 안녕! 너 못 본 지 오래됐다.

(b) B: 그래, 꽤 오래됐지. 난 일과 학교 때문에 바빴어.

(c) A: 아 맞아, 너 지금 MBA 과정 중이지. 마치려면 얼마나 남았어?

(d) B: 나 이제 프로그램을 마칠 때까지 강의 두 개와 졸업 논문 하나만 남았어.

해설

정관사가 쓰여 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 명사 two courses 앞에 정관사가 쓰이면 틀리다. 두 개의 강의(two courses)는 이전에 언급되지 않았으며 뒤에서 특정화하는 수식어구가 없으므로, '이미 언급한' 또는 '특별히 정해진'이라는 의미를 담고 있는 정관사 the가 생략되어야 한다. 즉, the two courses는 two courses로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) B: I only have the two courses and a thesis left to complete the program이 정답이다.

어휘

tie up ~으로 바쁘게 만들다 thesis 졸업 논문

정답

(a) / (c) / (a) / (c) / (d)